PCS Unveils Uncanny Marvel Gamerverse Classics Wolverine Statues

Slice and dice up your controller as Wolverine is back from the classic era of video games with a new PCS set of statues

Wolverine is getting retro as Premium Collectibles Studio has unveiled its latest Marvel Gamerverse 1:10 statue. Things are getting a little Classic for their latest Marvel Gamerverse release as we return to the 90s with the legendary X-Men Wolverine in not one but two different suits. Inspired by his appearance in popular 90's vintage video games like Marvel vs. Capcom, this mutant is ready for action. Standing at 6" tall, Logan will come in both classic (yellow and blue) and X-Force costumes with his claws popped. A lot of color and detail was put into these pieces, and his one and claws just scream the 90s. Dedicated Marvel gamers will not want to miss out on bringing one or both of these beauties home, and each statue is priced at $125. Wolverine is set to go Berserk in May 2024, and pre-orders are already live right here.

Choose Your Character with Marvel Classics from PCS

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Marvel Gamerverse Classics – Wolverine 1:10 Statue, the first installment in the PCS Marvel Gamerverse Classics line. Wolverine is busting out the claws and bringing on the nostalgia in this throwback to the mighty mutant's popular appearance in 90's vintage video games. Standing at 6" high and 5.5" wide, this fully sculpted 1:10 scale figure faithfully recreates the X-Men legend's retro look."

"Canada's toughest mutant is claws up and ready to tear down any enemy in his familiar blue and yellow suit. Unbreakable Adamantium claws project from his clenched fists as Wolverine crouches in a wide, firm stance. From the vivid costume color detailing to the metallic intricacy of his indestructible talons, every aspect is a testament to Wolverine's enduring legacy."

"Wolverine's prominent black and yellow mask covers his eyes as Logan's combative expression peers from underneath with unwavering resolve and fierce determination. Positioned in a resilient stance on a museum-style base, the rugged lone wolf is poised for attack. Bring some retro rage to your collection and pick up the Marvel Gamerverse Classics – Wolverine 1:10 Statue today!"

