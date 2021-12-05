Krampus Arrives This Holiday with New Deluxe Mythic Legions Release

The holidays are not always filled with cheer as Mythic Legions unleashes the haunting horror of Krampus this year. As part of their 2021 Holiday Special, the devil of Christmas is here and ready to hunt for some new wicked boys and girls. This figure is getting a special In Stock release and will be a must-own figure this holiday. Krampus marks the first figure in Four Horseman's new Figura Obscura line, which is separate from the Mythic and Cosmic Legion lines. These new figures will be separate releases that just do not fit in these themes, giving collectors some new and special figures. This 6" Christmas Horror comes with birch reeds, swappable hands, and a basket to help store evil children. Four Horsemen did give Krampus a 4-color window packaging that will be a nice holiday gift for any collector out there. Priced at $50, the Figure Obscure Krampus Deluxe 2021 Holiday figure can be purchased right now and here.

"KRAMPUS is told of in hushed whispers, for to say his name aloud invites his attention. The people of the frozen mountains know that this devil haunts them during the Winter festival, while the good folk celebrates to drive away the chill and darkness of the season. Krampus seeks out the wicked- especially children- for his punishment. Any he judges unworthy are whipped with birch reeds, locked in shackles, and stuffed in his basket. He takes these children away, perhaps to his lair, though some legends say to the Underworld itself, never to be seen again."

"If you see the shadow of a horned figure, or hear the discordant jingling of iron bells, take care: Krampus seeks fresh prey! This 6-inch scaled, highly articulated "FIGURA OBSCURA – KRAMPUS" deluxe action figure will come in a 4-color window box package with removable background display cover, and character-specific packaging details and accessories. Final paints and certain details on the final product may vary slightly from the prototype image shown. All final accessories included may not be shown in the image."