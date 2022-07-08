Lady Loki Seduces Your Marvel Collection with Kotobukiya Re-Release

Many Marvel fans were surprised with the portrayal of Sylvie in the Marvel Studios Loki series. It is not the first time we have seen a Lady Loki, but if anything, that variant will easily become the Enchantress in the MCU. However, Marvel Comics created a version of a Lady Loki back in 2008 during the events of the comic book Ragnarok event. Loki took over the body of Lady Sif, becoming a sexier version of the Trickster God. Kotobukiya is bringing back this version once again as they announce the reproduction of their Lady Loki Bishoujo statue.

Coming in at roughly 7" tall, this version of Loki features a metallic outfit, fur cloak, and a new horned helmet. The sculpt and colors on the statue are truly a work of art, with that metallic green really taking the spotlight. Loki can now seduce her way into any fans collection once again, making her return to the Bishoujo series after 6 years! Marvel fans will not want to miss this reproduction, and she will pair well with the rerelease of the Lady Thor statue. Lady Loki is priced at $129.99, set for a June 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live and found here.

"After Ragnarök, the "end" in Norse mythology, Loki returns as a young woman. For the first time in six years, Shunya Yamashita's astounding BISHOUJO statue of Loki will be reproduced. Taking possession of Sif and gaining a female body, Loki has been sculpted into a gorgeous, fashionable, and voluptuous figure. A born trickster with a good and evil side, what will Loki's next scheme be? The base can be connected to that of MARVEL THOR(JANE FOSTER) BISHOUJO STATUE."

*The color of the base and packaging have been revised, and parts added for this reproduction. The JAN, product number, and price have also been changed accordingly.

© 2022 MARVEL