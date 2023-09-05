Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Lady Slither Joins Mattel's Masters of the Universe Origins Line

A first ever Masters of the Universe release has arrived from Mattel as Lady Slither is ready to slither right on the battlefield

Prepare to be enchanted by the wicked allure of the one and Lady Slither as Mattel debuts their newest Masters of the Universe Origins figure. The Serpents has slowly been rising, and now their Queen is ready to get her hands dirty with this new Masters of the Universe figure. This treacherous serpent sorceress is a force to be reckoned with, and this marks her first-ever release. She will come with 16 points of articulation, as well as themed accessories like a staff, knife, and deluxe packaging. Mattel has also included a swappable tail, which will add some slithering detail to Eternia. Masters of the Universe fans will be able to wield her dark magic on September 12, 2023, at 12 PM EST here, as that is when pre-orders arrive on Mattel Creations. The era of the Serpent has arrived!

Masters of the Universe Origins Lady Slither Revealed

"The queen of the Snake Men has arrived to finally conquer Eternia. Lady Slither makes her MOTU Origins debut with this fearsome figure. This first-ever Origins figure features both her human look and transformation look, as she converts half of her body into a snake. Axel Gimenez designed Lady Slither during the Classics era, and a figure has been a fervent fan request ever since. Now, we've brought her to cold-blooded life."

"The Snake Men get their queen as Lady Slither joins the Masters of the Universe Origins line. This leader of the Snake Men can transform the lower half of her body into a snake to slither into the Masters' nightmares. Lady Slither has never been made into a figure before, so every MOTU collector will want this venomous viper in their collection."

Masters of the Universe™ Origins Lady Slither™ Action Figure

First-ever figure of this character

Comes with articulated attachable tail, staff, and knife

16 points of articulation in 5.5 inch scale

Includes mini comic that reveals her origins

Comes in premium MOTU Origins packaging

Colors and decorations may vary. Purchase limits subject to change at the sole discretion of Mattel

