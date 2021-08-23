League of Legends Ashe 1/8 Scale Figure Coming from Apex Project

I have never been a fan of computer games like League of Legends, even though they are extremely popular. However, Riot Games put a lot of time and effort into their characters, and Apex Project is bringing one of them to life. Ashe is back with her Project Ashe Legendary Skin that shows off the Champion in a completely reimagining design. Her cyber strike designs come to life like never before with this incredible 1/8th scale figure from Apex Project. Standing 9.8" tall, League of Legends Ashe is highly detailed, highly articulated, locked, and loaded with accessories and features LED capabilities.

The Project Ashe figure will come with two head sculpts, allowing fans to show off her unmasked or armored head. The Champion will also include some great accessories with her drone, bow, crystal arrow, volley effect, and interchangeable hands. League of Legends fans are getting pretty incredible figures this time, and she will work well in other collections. The League of Legends Project Ashe 1/8 Scale Action Figure from Apex Project is priced at $194.99. She is set to come to your growing gaming collections in September 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here. B

"League of Legends Ashe 1/8 Scale Action Figure – From the hit online game, League of Legends comes a new figure of Ashe. Ashe is presented in 1/8 scale and features multiple points of articulation and accessories for customization."

Product Features

9.84 inches (25cm)

1/8 Scale

Made of plastic

Based on the online game, League of Legends

Highly articulated

Box Contents

Ashe figure

Alternate head sculpt

2 Alternate pairs of hands

Drone

Bow

Volley effect

Enchanted crystal arrow effect

Stand