League of Legends Elementalist Lux Comes To Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company is back at it as they dive into the digital world once again with a brand new League of Legends collectible. Elementalist Lux is bringing the storm and all of the elements with her with an incredible statue. The 1/7th scale statue features Lux in a dynamic pose with a next level diorama base as her magic comes to life. Nature, Fire, Wind, and Water are all sculpted with the use of translucent plastic to add an extra element to the design of the statue. League of Legends fans will also love the high amount of detail on Lux, from her elegant design, white outfit to the elements she is calling to her side.

League of Legends continues to dominate the PC world with its widely popular video game, and their collectibles are very strong. Statues like this are the next step for the game, giving fans some magical and highly detailed sculpts that can truly capture each character in action. The League of Legends Elementalist Lux statue is priced at $291.99 and is set to release in January 2023. Pre-orders are already live right here, and they will only stay open until October 13, 2021, so be sure to get your orders in while you can. Be sure to check out some of the other League of Legends collectibles also coming soon, like their amazing Nendoroid figures with Ashe, Jinx, Sona, and much more

"The elements are all at my disposal. From the globally popular game "League of Legends" comes a 1/7th scale figure of Elementalist Lux! The figure features high-quality sculpting and meticulous paintwork, perfectly capturing Lux as she bends the elements to her will. The figure also features the elements of Nature, Fire, Wind and Water, gorgeously recreated with the use of translucent parts. Be sure to add The Lady of Luminosity to your collection!"