LEGO BrickHeadz Revenge of the Sith Heroes & Villains Set Revealed

The force is strong with LEGO as they return to a galaxy far, far away as they debut with brand new selection of Star Wars sets

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, and it was a tragic turning point in the Skywalker saga. Set during the final days of the Clone Wars, Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker is manipulated by Chancellor Palpatine. The entire Clone Wars was a lie, secretly being controlled by the Chancellor, allowing him to conquer the galaxy and introduce the First Galactic Empire. LEGO is releasing a few new Star Wars sets in May 2025, including the new Revenge of the Sith Heroes & Villains BrickHeadz set. Coming in 656 pieces, this set will feature five buildable characters, capturing iconic heroes and villains from the final days of the Clone Wars.

This Star Wars set consists of General Greviosu, Padme Amidala, Mace Windu, Sith Anakin, and the Emperor. It has a few fun features, like General Grevious's ability to split his arms from two to four, lightsaber accessories, and Sith Lightning. Witness the rise of Darth Vader and honor the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in style. This BrickHeadz set is priced at $49.99 and will be released on May 1, 2025.

LEGO BrickHeadz – Revenge of the Sith Heroes & Villains

"Celebrate the heroes and villains of the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith™ fantasy adventure in LEGO® BrickHeadz™ style with this 20th anniversary set (40796). An awesome anytime Star Wars™ gift for kids and creative adult fans, this buildable model kit features Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, General Grievous, Emperor Palpatine and Mace Windu LEGO figures with cool details, such as Anakin's additional set of Sith eyes and General Grievous's 2 arms that split into 4, plus authentic accessories."

Brick-built Star Wars™ model kit – Mark the 20th anniversary of the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith™ fantasy adventure in LEGO® BrickHeadz™ style with this heroes-and-villains set

5 LEGO® Star Wars™ BrickHeadz™ Revenge of the Sith™ buildable figures – Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, General Grievous, Mace Windu and Emperor Palpatine with authentic accessories

Collectible building toys – The buildable LEGO® figures in this set are part of a collection of LEGO Star Wars™ BrickHeadz™ characters

