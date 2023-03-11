LEGO Celebrates Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary with New Dino Sets Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Jurassic Park with LEGO as they return collectors to the original park once again in brick form

Life find a way, and 30 years later it is still finding it as the blockbuster film Jurassic Park hits its 30th anniversary. To celebrate, LEGO is dishing out some spectacular sets to the landmark event, including one of the films opening scenes. Coming in at 512 pieces, the Brachiosaurus Discovery set features Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, and John Hammond as they come across the first dinosaur at the park. The Brachiosaurus is a brand new sculpt and comes in at a whopping 10.5" tall with posing abilities. The set will come with a buildable jeep as well as a tree lookout, allowing Jurassic Park fans to retreat to another iconic scene. LEGO went hard for this series, and this set will easily be the one to go after and it is priced at $79.99. Pre-orders are not live yet, but fans can find it right here with a June 2023 release.

"Welcome to Jurassic Park." – John Hammond

"Capture the sense of awe that Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant felt when they first glimpsed a majestic Brachiosaurus, with this LEGO® Jurassic World Brachiosaurus Discovery (76960) playset for ages 9 and up. A super gift idea for Jurassic Park fans, it features a posable Brachiosaurus, the tallest LEGO dinosaur figure to date, plus a buildable toy Jeep® Wrangler and a tree. The Jeep has space for the 3 minifigures – Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler and John Hammond – and the tree has a viewing platform and detachable leaf elements to 'feed' to the Brachiosaurus, as Alan Grant did in the movie."

Dinosaur toy playset for Jurassic Park fans – Recreate the reveal of the Brachiosaurus, one of the classic Jurassic Park moments, with this LEGO® Jurassic World Brachiosaurus Discovery (76960) set

The tallest LEGO® dinosaur to date, plus 3 minifigures – A posable Brachiosaurus figure, plus Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler and John Hammond

Brick-built Jeep® Wrangler – The authentically detailed Jeep has space for the 3 minifigures to sit/stand in the same positions as in the Jurassic Park scene when they first see the Brachiosaurus

Buildable tree – The tree features a viewing platform for up to 3 minifigures and detachable leaves to 'feed' to the Brachiosaurus. There is a warning sign next to the tree

LEGO® gift toy for ages 9 and up – Give this collectible 512-piece Jurassic Park set as a birthday or holiday gift for dinosaur-loving kids to build and play with solo or enjoy with friends

Build and combine – The Brachiosaurus measures over 9.5 in. (24 cm) high, 10.5 in. (27 cm) long and 2 in. (6 cm) wide and fits with other LEGO® Jurassic World sets (sold separately) for more options