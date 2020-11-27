LEGO Debuts Colosseum of Rome Set That Has +9000 Pieces

LEGO has announced a brand new Creator set with the Colosseum of Rome. The historical landmark comes to life in LEGO form as the company captures excellent detail in block form. From the archways to the ancient walkways, builders can now become an architect of Rome with this set. The Creator Colosseum is also the largest set to date, coming with 9,036 pieces. The Colosseum is placed on an oval base and can be showcased in any direction. Fans will not have to worry about it being small either as it comes in at 10" tall, 20.5" wide, and 24.5 inches deep. Builders will have a blast recreating the historical Colosseum of Rome.

The Colosseum of Rome contains 3 stories, columns of Doric, Ionic, and Corinthian orders, and beautiful architectural design. Fans will be able to create history with their hands when this LEGO set is in hand. With +9,000 pieces, collectors will have quite the task at hand recreating the Colosseum of Rome, and the set can be found located here. The Colosseum of Rome is priced at $549.99 and is coming in and out of stock, so be patient to get yours.

"Nowhere on Earth compares to the majesty of the Colosseum of Rome. So, get ready to escape your everyday life as you take on the biggest ever LEGO® build (as of November 2020) yet. This epic 9,036-piece Colosseum model depicts each part of the famous structure in great detail. Authentic detailing shows the northern part of the outer wall's facade and its iconic arches. The model features 3 stories, adorned with columns of the Doric, Ionic, and Corinthian orders while the attic is decorated with Corinthian pilasters."

"The Colosseum (10276) rests on an oval display base so the model can be seen from every aspect. It's one of the biggest models ever but can easily be picked up, allowing you to look through the arches from all angles. The Colosseum is part of a collection of models for adults who love beautiful architecture and thoughtful design. It also makes a great gift for architecture enthusiasts and LEGO lovers."

Bring to life your own brick-built model of the mighty Colosseum with this engaging and rewarding LEGO® Colosseum (10276) model kit for adults.

With an astounding 9,036 pieces, this Colosseum model is the biggest LEGO® set ever (as at November 2020), providing hours of relaxation for adults who love building sets.

Anyone with a passion for architecture models will appreciate the amazing detail packed into this Colosseum souvenir. With 3 stories, the model is adorned with columns of the Doric, Ionic and Corinthian orders.

This Colosseum architecture model measures over 10.5" (27cm) high, 20.5" (52cm) wide and 23.5" (59cm) deep.