LEGO Conjures New Harry Potter Hogsmeade Village Collectors' Set

Take a break in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with LEGO and their new Hogsmeade Village Collectors' Edition set

Article Summary LEGO unveils Hogsmeade Village Collectors' Edition with 3,228 pieces for Harry Potter fans.

Features seven iconic buildings, including first-ever Zonko’s Joke Shop and The Hog’s Head pub builds.

Includes 12 Harry Potter minifigures like Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Aberforth Dumbledore.

Designed for adults, the set releases September 4, 2025, priced at $399.99, perfect for collectors.

The magic of Harry Potter comes to life with the new LEGO Harry Potter Hogsmeade Collectors' Edition (76457) Set. This stunning 3,228-piece set is designed especially for adult fans and comes in at 30" long when fully built. This highly detailed set takes wizards and witches away from Hogwarts to visit the charm of Hogsmeade, which has seven iconic buildings to create. Cast a spell and build Honeydukes, The Three Broomsticks, Owl Post, Dervish and Banges, Scrivenshaft's Quill Shop, and, for the first time, Zonko's Joke Shop and The Hog's Head pub. Each of these Wizarding World buildings is packed with magical and authentic detail and filled with Harry Potter Easter Eggs.

To make things even better, LEGO has also included 12 minifigures, including the big three with Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, as well as Horace Slughorn, Madam Rosmerta, Aberforth Dumbledore, and more. Designed at the same scale as the LEGO Gringotts Wizarding Bank – Collectors' Edition, this collectible Hogsmeade display is a perfect way to take a break from your studies to grab a Butterbeer or spy on the mysteries of Hogwarts. The Harry Potter Hogsmeade Village – Collectors' Edition is priced at $399.99, and it is set to arrive on September 4, 2025.

LEGO Harry Potter – Hogsmeade Village: Collectors' Edition

"Inspire memories of magical winter scenes at Hogsmeade™ Village with this spectacular LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collectors' Edition model kit (76457). The ultimate Harry Potter gift for adult fans, the set features 7 authentically detailed buildings to create a street scene. Visit iconic establishments like Honeydukes™ sweet shop, the Owl Post™, The Three Broomsticks™ pub, Dervish and Banges™ and Scrivenshaft's Quill Shop™, plus the first-ever LEGO builds of Zonko's Joke Shop™ and the Hog's Head™ pub."

"Bring your brick-built creation to life with 12 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures, including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley™, Hermione Granger™, Horace Slughorn, Madam Rosmerta, Mrs. Flume and Aberforth Dumbledore, plus a horse and carriage. The builds in this set are the same scale as 76417 Gringotts™ Wizarding Bank – Collectors' Edition (sold separately). This set contains 3,228 pieces."

