Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Debuts New 25th Anniversary LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 Set

Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of LEGO Star Wars with an impressive assortment of new set from replica ships to iconic scenes

Article Summary LEGO celebrates 25 years of Star Wars with a new R2-D2 set and exclusive minifigures.

The 1,050-piece R2-D2 model features rotating head and detachable parts for dynamic display.

Limited edition Darth Malak minifigure included, with a 25th Anniversary base.

Set to release in March 2024, with pre-orders available online for $99.99.

Behind every Jedi is a heroic astromech, and LEGO is bringing back the most iconic astromechs in the Star Wars galaxy: R2-D2. LEGO is celebrating the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars with an impressive collection of new buildable sets. One of which is a brand new R2-D2 model that comes in at 1,050 pieces and stands 9" tall. This nicely crafted set will feature a nicely detailed droid that will have a 360 rotating head, attachable periscope, detachable third leg, and a variety of tools. A special R2 specification brick and miniatures are also included, enhancing the displayability of your droid. To make things even better, LEGO is also inserting some limited edition, never-before-made Star Wars minifigures into these anniversary sets. Fans will be able to find Darth Malak from the Knights of the Old Republic in this set, who also comes with a LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary base. The 25th Anniversary R2 set is priced at $99.99, he is set for a March 2024 release, and pre-orders are already arriving online.

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 25th Anniversary Edition

"Let kids build their affection for the most lovable droid in the galaxy with this LEGO brick-built R2-D2 Star Wars toy figure (75379). This playful buildable display toy model for boys and girls ages 10 and up is packed with authentic features so they can play out classic moments and original fantasy stories. Features include R2-D2's 360-degree rotating head, an attachable third leg, attachable periscope and attachable tools. To create an eye-catching Star Wars room décor display, this collectible toy building set also features an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure, a special LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary minifigure of Darth Malak with a lightsaber and display stand, plus an R2-D2 information plaque."

LEGO R2-D2 buildable toy figure – Create a playful centerpiece featuring this detailed brick-built LEGO figure of one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe

Buildable fantasy toy display model with playful details – R2-D2 has a 360-degree rotating head, detachable third leg for mobility, an attachable periscope and attachable tools

An R2-D2 LEGO droid figure and a LEGO minifigure – The main buildable toy model comes with an R2-D2 LEGO figure, plus a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary minifigure of Darth Malak

Fun centerpiece – Complete any room décor display with an R2-D2 information plaque and a stand decorated with the LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary logo for the Darth Malak LEGO minifigure

Build, display and play – The brick-built LEGO R2-D2 droid figure in this 1,050-piece set measures over 9 in. (24 cm) high, 6 in. (16 cm) wide and 4 in. (11 cm) deep

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!