LEGO Debuts New Animal Crossing Set with Isabelle's House Visit

Some New Horizons await as LEGO has debuted a brand new series of video game sets featuring the world of Animal Crossing

Get ready for some more Animal Crossing fun, as LEGO has announced that they are making sets based on the beloved Nintendo game. These sets are simple yet well-crafted as they explore your island and some of the iconic villagers. Another set has arrived as Isabelle is checking out Fauna's home, which is packed with details right from the video game. A lot of the game's signature features are showcased in this set with flowers, a pitfall trap, an Apple tree with removable fruit, swappable windows, and even a floating present. Animal Crossing fans will want to grab their slingshot for this set, as it will surely be a blast of fun. These LEGO sets are simple and sleek, but they capture the Animal Crossing landscape perfectly, with a nice focus on the villagers. LEGO has unveiled that these sets will arrive in March 2024, and Isabelle's House Visit is priced at $39.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but it can be seen here, and be on the lookout for other sets like Nook's Cranny.

Get Ready for Isabelle's House Visit with LEGO

"Girls and boys aged 6+ create their own stories inspired by the Animal Crossing™ video game series with the Isabelle's House Visit (77049) kids' toy. They can build recognizable scenes from their screens, then take the storytelling wherever their imaginations want to go! Kids take a tour of Fauna's house with Isabelle. The interior, styled in Fauna's colors, is filled with recognizable details, as well as a host of new ones to inspire kids to create fresh stories for the characters."

"They can fire the pretend slingshot to pop the present-carrying balloon, check the cell phone tile for messages, post a letter in the mailbox or help the minifigures water the garden and grab an apple from the tree. The workbench holds a DIY recipe card, and there's a surprise hidden in the tree. Kids rearrange the furniture, swap the window frames and even reassemble the baseplates to choose how the house looks."

Creative building toy inspired by the video game series – LEGO® Animal Crossing™ Isabelle's House Visit gives girls and boys aged 6+ hours of hands-on role play

Feature-packed sets for storytellers – LEGO® Animal Crossing™ toys give kids the creative freedom to customize scenes to create new stories with the characters

Packed with play starters – This LEGO® Animal Crossing™ set includes 2 minifigures, Isabelle and Fauna, plus recognizable features such as the workbench and the flying present-carrying balloon

Customizable kids' toy – This set comes with lots of accessories and modular baseplates so kids can experiment and change up the look of the house whenever they choose

Animal Crossing™ gift – This is a special-occasion or birthday gift for group or solo play that gives fans of the video game series hours of customization and role-play fun

Digital building instructions – The LEGO® Builder app features a digital version of the building instructions included with this set

Hands-on play for video game fans – These LEGO® sets allow kids to keep using their creativity and storytelling skills to explore the world of Animal Crossing™, even when on a screen break

Dimensions – This 389-piece set measures over 6.5 in. (17 cm)high, 10 in. (25 cm) wide and 6 in. (16 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration

