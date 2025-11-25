Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, spring festival, Year of the Horse

LEGO Debuts New Year of the Horse Galloping Horse Canvas Set

LEGO is celebrating the traditions with a brand new set with the impressive Spring Festival Galloping Horse Canvas

Article Summary Celebrate the Year of the Horse with LEGO's new 1,650-piece Galloping Horse Canvas build-and-display set.

Features four posable brick-built horses that gallop using a crank, in front of a traditional brush painting.

The set includes eight horses in total, symbolizing good fortune and success for the Spring Festival.

Comes with two minifigures—a painter and a costumed character—for an authentic Spring Festival display.

LEGO has debuted a brand new set that comes in at 1,650 pieces and is a build-and-display model designed to celebrate the Spring Festival and the Year of the Horse. It features four brick-built horses whose legs can be posed, accompanied by a crank mechanism that allows them to gallop. LEGO takes the Year of the Horse one step further as these galloping horses are displayed in front of a decorative canvas that showcases a traditional brush-painting.

This galloping artwork draws on the symbolic meaning of "success upon arrival" for the New Year, while the total of eight horses (four brick and four in painting) represents good fortune. Even two LEGO minifigures arrive to celebrate this Spring Festival with a painter and a figure dressed in a Year of the Horse costume. It is always special to see sets like this come to life, and LEGO continues to do a great job celebrating other cultures with fun sets like this. Collectors can celebrate the Year of the Horse on January 1, 2026, and pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for $109.99.

LEGO Spring Festival – Galloping Horses Canvas

"Celebrate Spring Festival with this Galloping Horse Canvas build-and-display model (80119). A super Zodiac sign gift toy for boys, girls and animal lovers ages 10 and up, this set lets kids, families and friends create their own stunning horse art decor. Hang the canvas with a printed brush painting of 4 galloping horses – which symbolizes the traditional blessing of 'success upon arrival' in the New Year – as a backdrop to your model."

"Pose the legs of the 4 brick-built horse toys and turn the handle to make the horses move as if galloping out of the painting. Horses are a symbol of strength and the total number of 8 depicted in the painting/model symbolizes good fortune. Attach the scene featuring minifigures of a painter and a person in Year of the Horse costume plus a horse painting on a scroll to the model. Set contains 1,650 pieces."

