Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars, The Mandalorian

LEGO Debuts Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu with Hover Pram Set

Step into the world of bricks a brand new assortment of LEGO sets are on the way including Grogu and his Pram from The Mandalorian

Article Summary LEGO unveils 1,048-piece Mandalorian Grogu set with posable features and hover pram for display.

Includes Star Wars themed items like a Sorgan frog, shifter knob, cookie, and fan plaque for collectors.

Grogu's model offers interactive play with dial-operated arms and posable ears, perfect decor for fans.

Priced at $99.99, pre-orders are open, with release set for January 2025 on LEGO's official site.

The Outer Rim awaits as LEGO is taking Star Wars fans back to the events of The Mandalorian with a new set. The Child steps into the spotlight once again with their new Grogu with Hover Pram set that comes in at 1,048 pieces. Protect your bounty at all costs with this impressive Star Wars set that features a brick built Grogu that has dial-operated arms and a posable head and ears. Grogu can be displayed in and out of his signature Hover Pram, which will measure 7.5" tall, 7" long, and 6" wide, making it a nice display piece. LEGO was sure to also include a nice selection of Star Wars themed goodies from The Mandalorian with a brick-built Sorgan frog, a shifter knob from the Razor Crest, and a cookie to snack on. A fan plaque is also included, as well as a standard-size Grogu LEGO minifigure that gets his own tiny buildable hover pram. The Star Wars Grogu and Hover Pram set is priced at $99.99, pre-orders are already live on LEGO online with a January 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu with Hover Pram

"Let kids build their love of Grogu with this LEGO® Star Wars™ buildable Grogu toy figure with hover pram (75403). A cute gift for boys, girls and any Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ fans aged 10 plus, this build-and-display model makes fun and playfulroom decor. Grogu has dial-operated arms and posable head and ears, and he can be displayed in or out of the hover pram. There are also a brick-built Sorgan frog (Grogu's favorite snack!), a shifter knob and a cookie for Grogu to hold."

Build-and-display model with playful details – The Grogu buildable figure has dial-operated arms and a posable head and ears, and it can be displayed in or out of the hover pram

Authentic accessories – This fantasy set includes a LEGO® brick built Sorgan frog, a shifter knob and a cookie for Grogu to hold in his hands

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!