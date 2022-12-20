LEGO Deploys Reinforcements with New Star Wars 501st Battle Pack

War rages on as LEGO takes Star Wars fans to the battlefront with a brand new Battle Pack. A new for January 2023 set has been revealed as the 501st Clone Battalion is back and ready to turn some clankers into scrap metal. This special set is exactly was Star Wars LEGO fans need for some army building needs, with 4 included Clone Trooper mini-figures. You Army of the Republic will gain a Specialist, Officer, and 2 Heavy Troopers. That distant blue deco is nicely featured here, along with updated helmets and blasters to take down any Separatist threat. This Star Wars LEGO Set also features a buildable AV-7 anti-vehicle cannon as well, allowing for even more firepower to take on the enemy. The Star Wars 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack is priced at $19.99 and set for a January 1, 2023, release. Pre-orders are not live, but fans can check out the set right here.

Build Up Your LEGO Clone Army with the 501st Battle Pack

"Youngsters can lead their own 501st Clone Troopers unit with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Battle Pack (75345) for ages 6 and up. It features 4 new-for-January-2023 LEGO minifigures – a 501st Officer, 501st Clone Specialist and 2 501st Heavy Troopers – each with a weapon for action play. The set also includes a buildable AV-7 anti-vehicle cannon with a spring-loaded shooter and a seat for a LEGO minifigure. This popular building toy makes a cool gift for kids, letting them recreate Star Wars: The Clone Wars action and adding extra fun play possibilities to their other LEGO Star Wars sets."

Building set for battle play – With this LEGO® Star Wars™ 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack (75345), kids can build their own Clone squadron and recreate action-packed Star Wars: The Clone Wars scenes

4 LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures – A 501st Officer with a blaster pistol, a 501st Clone Specialist with a blaster rifle and 2 501st Heavy Troopers, each with a blaster

Brick-built AV-7 anti-vehicle cannon – The AV-7 has adjustable legs, an elevating cannon, a spring-loaded shooter and a seat for a LEGO® minifigure

Gift idea for Star Wars™ fans aged 6+ – Give this 119-piece building toy as a birthday or holiday gift or anytime treat to kids who are into Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Portable play – The cannon turret measures over 2.5 in. (7 cm) high, 2.5 in. (6 cm) wide and 5 in. (13 cm) deep. This compact set will fit in a kid's backpack ready for play on the go