LEGO Gets Creative with New LEGO Minifigure Vending Machine

It is brick built world out there and LEGO continues to bring it to life as they debut new sets for their Ideas line with a vending machine

Get ready for a good, healthy dose of nostalgia as LEGO unveils its latest LEGO Ideas set. Say hello to the Minifigure Vending Machine set that comes with 1343 pieces. When fully built, this unique vending machine will stand 12" tall, 7" wide, and 9" deep. The set will feature not 1 but 16 different LEGO minifigures from a variety of classic LEGO themes and subthemes. This will include multiple knights from Castle, a return to Paradisa, and family fun from Fabuland, as well as 4 of the LEGO minifigures that were selected via a LEGO Ideas fan poll. Master builders will be able to build a fully functional gumboil machine with this set, and all it takes is inserting a brick coin, spinning the handle, and out pops your next minifigure. Collectors can expect the new LEGO Minifigure Vending Machine set to arrive on June 4, 2025, for $179.99. Pre-orders are not live, but collectors can check out the set online through LEGO.com.

LEGO Minifigure Vending Machine

"Hark back to simpler times and create vintage-style decor with this Minifigure Vending Machine building kit for adults (21358). A top creative gift for men, women and lovers of retro art and design, this LEGO® Ideas set challenges you to recreate the look and functionality of a classic vending machine. Build and display your creation, insert a LEGO coin element in the slot and turn the handle to release 1 of 16 capsules – the handle clicks when turned, just like the real thing."

"You'll find the elements to build a collectible LEGO minifigure in each capsule, including 4 selected via a LEGO Ideas fans' poll. There are minifigures paying homage to classic LEGO themes and sub-themes such as Castle, Paradisa and Fabuland®, plus minifigures of this set's fan designer, space explorers and more. Set contains 1,343 pieces."

