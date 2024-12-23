Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Marvel Studios

LEGO Marvel Studios Avengers Tower Build: I Am Iron Man

We are diving into the holiday season with a brand new LEGO build as we enter the MCU in great detail with the 5000 piece Avengers Tower set

Article Summary Discover the 5000-piece LEGO Avengers Tower, featuring iconic characters like Iron Man and unique minifigures.

Explore the detailed lobby build with Mark 7 Iron Man and exclusive S.H.I.E.L.D. minifigures revisiting Endgame.

Includes undercover Tony Stark and a nano Ant-Man, capturing a pivotal scene from Avengers: Endgame.

Build and relive MCU moments with exclusive LEGO minifigs, perfect for Marvel enthusiasts and collectors.

LEGO has started introducing some truly incredible sets lately with Spider-Man, Lord of the Rings, and even Marvel Studios. Their Marvel collection has been a thing of wonder lately with releases like the X-Men X-Mansion, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and, of course, the Daily Bugle. However, for fans who want a true collectible from the MCU, the LEGO Avengers Tower is what they need, and we are continuing to build one. We are now starting on the ground floor of the tower, which is bringing the lobby to life with Iron Man Mark 7 minifigure! The Avengers Tower was formerly Stark Tower and was a towering symbol of the MCU. Located in Manhattan, it was designed by Tony Stark as a state-of-the-art facility for distributing clean energy to the city and would later become the headquarters for Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

The Tower has featured a variety of times before ultimately being sold in Spider-Man: Homecoming as they move upstate. It would take many years to discover who but the tower, but it looks like the mystery will be solved in Thunderbolts. As we continue to build the lobby, a nice set of LEGO minifigure S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents are included, revisiting the Avengers: Endgame scene. This includes Loki being apprehended only to escape as the Avengers travel back in time to gather the missing Infinity Stones. Two S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents are here to save the day, along with an undercover Tony Stark, who comes with a nanofig of Ant-Man. That is not all either, as Alexander Pierce is also included, who was the big bad from Captain America: The Winter Soldier and is one of the covert leaders of HYDRA.

All four of these LEGO minifigures are exclusive to this Avengers Tower set, and they help create a truly iconic scene from Endgame. The rest of the first floor is a breeze after the tiles are placed, adding some benches, a soda machine, and your standard lobby equipment. As a massive Marvel fan, this is the fourth modular set I've completed, with the Daily Bugle being the first, which included 25 mini-figures, including the Punisher, Spider-Gwen, Sandman, and so many more. So, a set like this can get repetitive in building all of the windows, but it is just part of the process, and in the end, it will look incredible. Stay tuned for our next build as we stay in the past and take a look at a Star Spangled legend!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!