Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Master Splinter Rises with Iron Studios Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of 1/10 Art Scale statues including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Master Splinter

This is a big year for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans as a new animated film arrives later this year. Mutant Mayhem will be a new era of the turtles for adults and kids, and it will be exciting to see it unfold. While new turtles are rising from the sewers, some classic designs are back with the help of Iron Studios. Iron Studios is continuing their 1/10 Art Scale Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles statue line with a brand new release. Master Splinter is back and ready to fight alongside the turtles with this slick and detailed statue. Coming in at 9.4" tall, Master Splinter is heavily detailed in his rat form with a cane, and kimono, and displayed on a sewer base. He will pair perfectly with the rest of the turtle statues seen here, and TMNT Splinter is priced at $200, set for June 2024 release, and is up for pre-order here.

Enter the Sewers with Iron Studios TMNT Statues

"Completely unaware of what's happening beneath their feet on the sewer's galleries, the inhabitants of New York City have no idea that a large anthropomorphic mutant ninja rat is the father figure and master in the Ninjutsu art for four Turtle brothers that act as his protector."

"Wearing a shabby maple kimono, the ancient rat with brown fur and long gray whiskers balances squatting on an old network of pipes and brick walls, holding in his left hand his inseparable wooden staff in front of his body, ready to fight any villain that wishes to harm his sons, that will have to face him first. Thus, Iron Studios present the Master Splinter BDS – TMNT – 1:10 Art Scale Statue, the sensei of the iconic Ninja Turtles."