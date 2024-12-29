Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Marvel Studios

LEGO Marvel Studios Avengers Tower – Well, I Was Born Yesterday

We are diving into the holiday season with a brand new LEGO build as we enter the MCU in great detail with the 5000 piece Avengers Tower set

The LEGO Avengers is a legacy collectible that captures the history that Marvel Studios has brought to the screen. Coming in at a whopping 36" tall, this glorious set comes in at 5,201 pieces and features a whopping 31 minifigures. We are finally getting to the top of the tower, which adds lots of MCU Easter eggs in one still spot. For starters, a hidden Marvel Comics Avengers #1 comic is featured here and is recreated in LEGO form. We then get a fun smash sticker to place down, allowing fans to recreate Loki getting clobbered by the Hulk. The fun then continues with a small packed lab as Loki's Scepter is being studied, leading to the creation of Ultron. Speaking of Ultron, this leads directly into our next and a LEGO Avengers Tower exclusive minifigure with Vision!

Vision was introduced as a synthetic being created by Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron and was set to be his perfect body. However, Tony Stark and Bruce Banner managed to upload J.A.R.V.I.S., Stark's former AI assistant, into the body meant for Ultron. This act helps to reprogram and transform Vision into a hero rather than a villain. This minifigure is a real treat depicted with translucent legs and a brand new color scheme, as well as a new plastic cape. Vision is a must-have MCU character for this set, and he helps us keep our minds off of the massive amounts of windows we are stacking together for the outside. As we continue building windows, another new LEGO minifigure flies in with Wasp from Ant-Man and the Wasp. Hope Van Dyne is getting a new sculpted helmet and new plastic wings for the Avengers Tower set, even though she also never was featured with Earth Mightiest Heroes until Endgame.

Getting figures like this is odd but pretty amazing, as the legacy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe extends so far. Just when you thought that was it, another LEGO minifigure arrives as we continue to build the outer layer of the window with a new Tony Stark. This de-armored Tony features his design from his confrontation with Loki at the top of Avengers Tower. He gets two face prints, and this minifigure was seen before in the Marvel Studios What If…? LEGO Sakaarian Iron Man set. Building Tony was the last part of these steps, finishing a removable outer wall for the Tower, allowing MCU fans to take a look at the inside without ruining the aesthetic of the model. We are just two more showcases away from completing this set, and there are still more Minifigures to reveal from this set on your left!

