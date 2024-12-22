Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Marvel Studios

LEGO Marvel Studios Avengers Tower: Who Ever Holds This Hammer

We are diving into the holiday season with a brand new LEGO build as we enter the MCU in great detail with the 5000 piece Avengers Tower set

Article Summary Dive into the MCU with the 5,201-piece LEGO Avengers Tower set for a detailed festive season build.

Experience the iconic Battle of New York with Thor and an intricate Leviathan build in this LEGO set.

Relive The Avengers' 2012 film debut, uniting heroes against Loki's massive alien portal invasion.

Marvel at detailed Chitari and Thor minifigures, adding action-packed excitement to your collection.

Avengers Assemble! We are back with a new LEGO build as we embrace the holiday season and enjoy the warmth of our homes. We recently did another build as we dove into the mystical side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Doctor Strange Sanctum Sanctorum. Inspired by the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU was nicely crafted in brick form here, and now we are returning to The Infinity Saga once again. Thanks to our friends, we were able to get our hands on the truly incredible Avengers Tower LEGO set. This beauty comes in at a whopping 5,201 pieces, and when built, it measures a mighty 36" tall! The entire legacy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is captured in this set, and this was one build I have been looking forward to since its announcement, so let us assemble!

The Avengers arrived in theaters in May of 2012 and was a groundbreaking Marvel Cinematic Universe film that united some iconic heroes. Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye all came together for the first time after five films. They are united to take down Loki, Thor's brother, who steals the Tesseract to open a portal for an alien invasion to conquer Earth. It is up to the Avengers, Nick Fury, and S.H.I.E.L.D., to assemble and stop them, with some complications on the way. Well, the Battle of New York is here, and Thor is kicking off this set with a fun yet intricate Leviathan build to start off the Tower.

The Chitari made their grand live-action debut in The Avengers and are acting as foot soldiers for Thanos. They attack New York City through a wormhole created by the Tesseract and Eric Selvig. Equipped with advanced weaponry, bio-mechanical armor, and massive Leviathans, like the one we are building, they challenge Earth's Mightiest Heroes. This is a great way to start off this set. The Chitari and Thor LEGO Minifigures are nicely crafted and ready for action. The God of Thunder head and Mjolnir effect are fun additions that just show that this set is going to be a marvelous good time. Stay tuned for our LEGO Avengers Tower build throughout the rest of 2024; next stop, the ground floor.

