Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Marvel Studios

LEGO MCU Avengers Tower: That's My Secret Cap, I'm Always Angry

We are diving into the holiday season with a brand new LEGO build as we enter the MCU in great detail with the 5000 piece Avengers Tower set

Article Summary Unleash the Marvel magic with a 5,201-piece LEGO Avengers Tower build capturing iconic MCU moments.

Dive into Avengers Tower with S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents, Hulk, and Iron Man for a cinematic LEGO experience.

Celebrate Mark Ruffalo's Hulk with a unique minifigure and a smash-ready Chitari Soldier from the MCU.

Explore Iron Man's workshop filled with MCU Easter eggs like Ultron blueprints and the Mark I Arc Reactor.

The Battle of New York rages on, and it is up to the Avenger to stop Loki and his Chitari army. We are back with our next LEGO Avengers Tower build as we capture a peak moment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 5,201-piece set creates a massive 36" replica of the iconic tower that symbolizes the home of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. We have already finished two floors, with the lobby featuring some S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents and a medical lab featuring two Captain America's going-toe-toe. A jolly green giant is kicking off our third-floor build as the Hulk makes an incredible appearance!

HULK SMASH! The Avengers was the first debut of Mark Ruffalo taking on the mantle of Bruce Banner. It comes from the departure of Edward Norton's solo Marvel Studios film, The Incredible Hulk, which is still canon to the MCU. A new LEGO bigwig is featured here, which includes an actual target minifigure head with an attachable wig. This differs from previous sculpted Hulk figures and is a welcome addition to the Avengers Tower set. He came with a Chitari Soldier to smash on his way through New York, marking the second alien in this set to arrive. As we continue, we are starting to build one of Iron Man's workshops, featuring a design as seen in Iron Man 1 & 2. The Avengers Tower set is more than just a replica of the tower but a collectible that honors the legacy of Marvel Studios by including elements like this.

A damaged Iron Man Mark VI LEGO minifugure is included for the workshop, which is just armor, as no actual Tony Stark head is included here. The workshop, on the other hand, is filled with MCU easter eggs from Ultron blueprints, a ROxxon barrel, a Tony Stark Man of the Year magazine, and even his Mark I Arc Reactor trophy. His workshop even features a buildable Dum-E, Tony Stark's lovable robotic assistant, which is always fun to see. The rest of the floor consisted of tons of windows and translucent elements, which helped to keep the Avengers Tower as high-tech looking as possible. When assembled, this Iron Man Workshop is nicely done and captures everyone's favorite Armored Avenger in all his glory. So far, this whole tower is coming together, and it is great to see this MCU set slowly come together. Stay tuned as we continue our LEGO Avengers Tower build right here on Bleeding Cool with the help of Nick Fury.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!