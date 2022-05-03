LEGO Reveals Harry Potter Professors of Hogwarts BrickHeadz Set

It is time to return to Hogwarts as LEGO has debuted their newest Harry Potter set. Coming our their Brickheadz line, four famous Professors are back with this special 601 piece set. The Professors of Hogwarts set will include Professor Snape, Professor McGonagall, Professor Mad-Eye Moody, and Professor Trelawny. They will stand at roughly 3 inches tall, with each professor showing off authentic details from the Harry Potter films. Snape will feature his classic black cloak and potion, and McGonagall has her hat, green dress, and golden goblet. Mad-Eye Moody will feature his eye and cane, while Trelawny has her headband and a cup to tell your future. This is a fun and colorful set for Harry Potter fans, and this LEGO set is priced at $39.99. The Harry Potter Professors of Hogwarts Brickheadz set does not have a release date but can be found here for future pre-orders.

"Here's an enchanting treat for fans of the Harry Potter™ movies aged 10 and up. LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Professors of Hogwarts™ (40560) presents 4 famous teachers in fun, collectible BrickHeadz form. Perfect for play and display, the figures include lots of authentic details: Professor Snape™ wears a black cloak; Professor McGonagall™ has a green dress, witch's hat and golden feathers; the Professor Moody minifigure features a weird and wonderful eye; and Professor Trelawny sports a colorful headband."

Gift for Harry Potter™ fans – LEGO® BrickHeadz Professors of Hogwarts™ (40560) presents buildable models of Professors Snape™, McGonagall™, Moody and Trelawny for young witches and wizards aged 10+

Authentic details – Snape wears his black cloak; McGonagall has a green dress, witch's hat and golden feathers; Moody has a weird and wonderful eye; and Trelawny sports a colorful headband

Designed for play and display – The 4 characters stand over 3 in. (8 cm) tall and come with individual baseplates for easy display. Give as a birthday present, holiday gift or surprise treat