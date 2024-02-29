Posted in: Collectibles, Props, Replica | Tagged: indiana jones, regal robot

Regal Robots Debuts New Indiana Jones Sankara Stones Prop Replicas

Take your Indiana Jones collection to new levels as Regal Robot is back with their latest Temple of doom prop replica collectibles

Article Summary Regal Robot unveils Indiana Jones Sankara Stones prop replicas for fans.

Collectibles mirror the iconic Temple of Doom artifacts with authentic details.

Limited edition replicas available for a 7-day exclusive from March 5th.

Choose between a 3-Stone Set for $699 or a Single Stone for $299.

The Sankara Stones are iconic artifacts seen in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and are steeped in mystery and legend within the film. These mythical stones are said to possess immense power and are revered as sacred objects by the people of the Pankot Palace region in India. After Indy's plane crashes in India, he finds himself dealing with the villainous Thuggee cult as they seek to retrieve the stones. If they get their hands on the Sankara Stones, then they can harness their supernatural abilities to help them rule over the land. Now, Indiana Jones fans can bring home these magical stones as Regal Robot is back with their newest prop replicas.

Sculpted right from the archives of Indiana Jones, these replicas are cast in resin and come in at about a pound each. Two versions of the replica will be offered by Regal Robot with a 3-Stone Set and a Single Stone release priced at $699 and $299. Indiana Jones fans will not want to miss out on this release, as these replicas will be available for only seven days! Fans can return to the Temple of Doom on March 5th at 12 Noon EST right on Regal Robot, and be sure to check out their other Indiana Jones collectibles while you're at it.

Indiana Jones Sankara Stones Prop Replicas

"When Indiana Jones stumbles upon a small village that has lost a stone that they believed brought prosperity, it leads him to the hunt for fortune and glory… We're excited to announce limited edition 1:1 scale replicas of the iconic brown striped stones seen Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom™! Our latest official Indiana Jones Archive Collection replicas will be available for only seven days. Fans can order theirs beginning on March 5th at 12 Noon EST!"

"Our replica artifacts are based on the non-lighted version of the prop stones. They were developed with high-resolution scans of original props used in the film's production. As each film prop was uniquely embellished by hand, we captured the distinct sculpted stone shapes and then painstakingly recreated details to match some of the props used in the film. Cast in heavy, solid polyurethane resin, each of these replicas weigh well over a pound each for a wonderful sense of heft. The brown-tinted castings have several types of particles embedded and a subtle natural translucency that allows those to show through the surface."

