LEGO Reveals Harry Potter The Shrieking Shack & Whomping Willow Set

Nothing is at it seems as Harry Potter and his friends stumble into The Shrieking Shack. Coming to us from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, secrets are revealed with LEGO's new The Shrieking Shack & Whomping Willow set. Featuring 777 pieces, Harry, Hermione, and Ron come face to face with the mysterious Sirius Black with an impressive set that features two iconic Wizarding World locations. The set features 6 miniatures that also come with Peter Pettigrew and Remus Lupin, with both Sirius, Peter, and Lupin coming with transforming counterparts. Whether you want to recreate scenes in the shack or by the moving Whomping Willow then LEGO has you covered. Both sets are nicely detailed, with an excellent selection of LEGO mini-figure to please Harry Potter fans. The Harry Potter The Shrieking Shack & Whomping Willow set is priced at $89.99 and set to release here on June 19, 2022. Check out the set below and be sure to check out all of the other new Wizarding World sets, too like Dumbledore's Office, The Ministry of Magic, Hungarian Horntail, and more.

"Take Harry Potter™ fans aged 9+ to the heart of the magical action with LEGO® Harry Potter The Shrieking Shack & Whomping Willow™ (76407). This activity-packed toy brings together 2 of the Harry Potter movies' most popular locations: the Shrieking Shack and the Whomping Willow. Young witches, wizards, and muggles can recreate several scenes from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ and share endless, new adventures with 6 iconic minifigures: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger™, Ron Weasley™, Sirius Black™, Peter Pettigrew and Remus Lupin."

"The set is filled with fascinating features. For example, the Whomping Willow spins around and its branches bend to strike minifigures and pick them up. Professor Lupin transforms into a werewolf as the moon's glow appears from behind the clouds. The magic continues with the free LEGO Building Instructions app, which lets kids zoom and rotate the model as they build."

2 classic locations – LEGO® Harry Potter™ The Shrieking Shack & Whomping Willow™ (76407) takes kids to the heart of the magical action

Iconic minifigures – Harry Potter™, Hermione Granger™, Ron Weasley™, Sirius Black™, Peter Pettigrew and Remus Lupin. 4 random wizard card tiles (16 in total) are also included for kids to collect

Magical features – The Whomping Willow™ spins around and its branches bend to strike minifigures and pick them up. Professor Lupin turns into a werewolf as the glowing moon appears

Reconfigurable design – The Shrieking Shack measures over 9.5 in. (24 cm) high, 5.5 in. (14 cm) wide and 4 in. (10 cm) deep. The Whomping Willow™ stands over 6.5 in. (17 cm) high