LEGO Reveals Ideas 1970 Fender Stratocaster Mini-Replica Set

LEGO is ready to rock and roll as they unveil their brand new LEGO Ideas set meant for 18+ and coming in at 1074 pieces. They turn the legendary 1970s Fender Stratocaster guitar and the 65 Princeton Reverb amplifier into the iconic block form. Rockstars will be able to build the guitar in either red and black design and will feature six strings, tuning pegs, a whammy bar, and a textile strap. The amplifier, on the other hand, features a removable panel to show off the motherboard and other interior details. Rubber cables will attach to the guitar and speaker to add another level of realism to this incredible LEGO Ideas set. Both items are fully detailed, giving builders the ability to rock out and build this legendary musical instrument from the ground up like never before. The Fender Stratocaster stands 14" long and 4" wide and will be priced at $99.99 with a pre-order release date set to drop on October 1 here.

"Create your own brick-built 1970s Fender® Stratocaster™ guitar and 65 Princeton® Reverb amplifier with this LEGO® Ideas set (21329). Recall the legendary musicians who have played a Stratocaster® as you recreate its iconic curves and add authentic details such as the posable whammy bar, pickup switch and tuning pegs. The buildable amp has removable panels for easy viewing of the motherboard, reverb tank, speaker and other interior details, plus rubber cables to connect it to the guitar and footswitch."

"This set includes bricks to build the guitar in either red or black, guitar picks in 4 colors and an elegant, foldable stand for the guitar model to complete a delightful display piece. There is also a sticker with the Fender logo made from LEGO bricks for you to attach to your real guitar or amp. This building kit is part of a collection of LEGO sets for adults. It's a top gift idea for guitar players, Fender fans, music lovers and keen LEGO builders."

