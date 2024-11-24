Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, x-men

Build Up Your X-Men 97' Roster with Diamond's New Sunspot Statue

Diamond Select Toys is back with a new selection of collectibles including the arrival of a new animated X-Men 97’s inspired statue

Article Summary Discover Diamond Select Toys' Sunspot statue from X-Men '97, a perfect addition for X-Men enthusiasts.

Celebrate Sunspot's debut in X-Men '97 with a limited edition 6" bust capturing his solar-powered strength.

Explore the detailed design showcasing Sunspot's jet-black skin and fiery energy elements in cel-shaded style.

Pre-order the exclusive Sunspot figure for $90 now; limited to 3,000 pieces and arriving in Q3 2025.

Sunspot, also known as Roberto da Costa, made his grand TV debut with the hit Disney+ series X-Men 97. A continuation of the hit 90s X-Men: The Animated Series, this new cartoon took the world by storm. Not only was the animated superb, but the series brought back most of the original voice actors as well as some new heroes to the team. One of which was Sunspot, who was reluctant to show off the fact that he was indeed a mutant. Even his own mother turned him over to Bastion's Sentinel program, almost marking him for certain death. Thankfully, the X-Men intervened.

His mutant ability allows him to absorb solar energy, granting him superhuman strength, flight, and the ability to project heat or concussive blasts. His body often turns pitch-black when his powers are activated, surrounded by a fiery glow. Towards the end of X-Men 97, fans got to see Sunspot in action, and now he has been faithfully brought to life by Diamond Select Toys. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, Sunspot stands at 6" tall, showcasing his mutant powers with a black and blue cel-shaded design with bubbling energy elements featured all over. Collectors can add Sunspot to their X-Men roster in Q3 2025, and pre-orders are already live for $90.

X-Men '97 – Sunspot Animated Mini Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! X-Men Assemble! The next collectible in DST's line of mini-busts based on the classic 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series is actually from X-Men '97! Picking up where the old show left off, this all-new series introduced Sunspot, the solar energy absorbing mutant. This mini-bust depicts him in full-powered mode, with jet-black skin and black and yellow balls of energy, atop a pedestal base that will fit in with your existing collection. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Michelle Riley!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!