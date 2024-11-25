Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hot toys, Jinx, League of Legends

Hot Toys Unveils New 1/6 Scale League of Legends: Arcane Jinx Figure

Hot Toys is bringing the madness of the Under City to life as they unveil their new League of Legends: Arcane inspired figure

Hot Toys is back with another impressive 1/6 scale release as they step into the Under City with League of Legends: Arcane. Born as Powder in the oppressed city of Zaun, she was once a kind-hearted girl who idolized her older sister, Vi. However, after a series of tragic events and the accidental deaths of their adoptive family, she is abandoned and falls right into the arms of a madman. Over the years, Powder's mental state would deteriorate, and she would soon adopt the name Jinx, becoming a notorious criminal in the city. Jinx has now returned for League of Legends: Arcane Season 2, and Hot Toys is giving Jinx her very own 1/6 scale figure.

Standing 10.8" tall, Jinx is faithfully crafted right from the hit Netflix animated series, with an impressive head sculpt with rolling eyeballs. Tons of iconic detail are featured here, including her iconic blue pigtails, menacing grin, cloud tattoos, and signature clothes. She will also come with her very own arsenal of League of Legends weapons with a Fishbones rocket launcher, Pow-Pow minigun, Chomper grenade, and a pistol with magnetic features. With Jinx already going up for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles for $275, fans can expect Vi to arrive in the future.

League of Legends: Arcane Jinx Figure from Hot Toys

"Jinx has arrived! Brace yourself, as she not only brings chaos to Piltover, but also turns your Hot Toys display upside down in one-sixth figure form. In anticipation of the second and final season releases of Riot Games' Emmy-winning animated series, Arcane, Hot Toys is excited to present to fans the 1/6th scale Jinx collectible figure."

"From iconic blue pigtails and cloud pattern tattoo down to her half-eaten circus tent pants, every detail of Jinx has been meticulously sculpted to be as faithful as possible. Never one without her vast assortment of weapons and gadgets, Jinx comes with her "Pow Pow" minigun, "Fishbones" rocket launcher, "Chomper" grenade, zap pistols, as well as a graffiti-style figure stand that perfectly aligns with the aura that comes with being one of Piltover's most wanted."

