LEGO Reveals Super Mario Massive 2,807-Piece The Mighty Bowser Set

Bow before The Mighty Bowser as LEGO announces their new-for-October-2022 Super Mario set. This set is an actual buildable Bowser that comes in at 2,807 pieces and does connect with other LEGO Super Mario Starter Course. Standing 12.5" tall, 16" wide, and 11" deep, Bowser comes to life like never before and includes some nice features like a fireball launcher and a button to control Bowser's head and neck movements. His arms and fingers move, too, along with the ability to open and close the mouth, as well as pose the arms, hands, legs, and tail. LEGO made sure this set works with Peach, Mario, and Luigi figures, and the platform has a hidden POW Block to bring the Boss Fight to life. The Might Bowser is priced at $269.99, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but they will arrive Oct 1, 2022 and fans can find him here when live.

Create different poses – Control Bowser's head and neck with a button under the shell, open and close the mouth, pose the arms, hands, legs and tail and activate the fireball launcher

Battle platform with a POW Block and 2 towers – The platform has a hidden POW Block for enhanced play with Starter Courses (sold separately) and 2 towers that are designed to be knocked over by Bowser

The Mighty Bowser™ display piece – This LEGO® Super Mario™ character model, including the display stand, measures over 12.5 in. (32 cm) high, 16 in. (41 cm) wide and 11 in. (28 cm) deep

Interactive play – Stomp on the battle platform's Action Tag with LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ (figures not included) for battles with The Mighty Bowser™