LEGO Reveals The Fast and the Furious Toyota Supra MK4 Technic Set

Things are about to get Fast and Furious as LEGO is back with a new Technic set as the Toyota Supra MK4 races in

Article Summary Unveil the iconic Fast and Furious Toyota Supra MK4 with LEGO's new Technic set for fans and collectors.

Recreate the 1994 Supra with 810 pieces, featuring a 6-cylinder engine, NOS bottles, and opening features.

Dive into the street-racing legacy, capturing the Supra's transformation from junkyard to cinematic spotlight.

Perfect for ages 9 and up, this set brings engineering fun to Fast and Furious enthusiasts for $59.99.

The Toyota Supra MK4 was featured prominently in the original The Fast and the Furious film from 2001. Driven by Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker), this bright orange 1994 Supra stole the spotlight in the film's climactic race scenes. Built from a junkyard wreck into a street racing beast, the Supra symbolized his growing ideals of family and redemption with the Toretto family. Under the hood, the MK4's legendary 2JZ-GTE engine earned real-world respect for its immense tuning potential and durability. The Fast and the Furious collectors can now build their own as LEGO debuts its next LEGO Technic set.

Hit the streets with the Fast and Furious Toyota Supra MK4 set that comes in at 810 pieces. Measuring 11.5" long and 5" wide, this beauty captures the racer in brick form with a 6-cylinder engine under the hood, opening doors, and NOS hidden in the back. It is surprising that there are more Fast and Furious LEGO sets as that franchise his loaded fun characters and gorgeous cars, but this is a step in the right direction. Collectors can purchase the LEGO Technic Fast and Furious Toyota Supra MK4 set for $59.99, and it is available now.

LEGO Technic – Fast and Furious Toyota Supra MK4

"This car model kit for boys and girls ignites fast-action fun for Fast and Furious fans aged 9 and up. Assemble the authentic details of the LEGO® Technic™ Fast and Furious Toyota Supra MK4 (42204) sports car toy. Then ramp up the fun by exploring the realistic details. This model version of an iconic movie car includes a 6-cylinder engine, steering, opening hood and removable Targa top roof. There are even 2 NOS bottles in the trunk – just like those seen in the thrilling scenes of the first Fast and Furious movie."

"This Supra toy car set makes a creative gift for kids who love Fast and Furious cars. It's also a great set to build together as you share your passion for the high-octane movie franchise. LEGO Technic sets feature realistic movement to introduce young LEGO builders to the universe of engineering."

