The Transformers: The Movie Wheeljack Studio Series Coming Soon

The battle between good and evil continues as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Transformers figures for 2026

Wheeljack features accurate movie-inspired design from The Transformers: The Movie, standing 5 inches tall.

The figure converts from robot to car mode in 18 steps and includes two versatile blaster accessories.

Available now for pre-order at $27.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with shipping set for July 2026.

In The Transformers: The Movie, Wheeljack appears as one of the original Autobots stationed on Earth and serving aboard Autobot City. He is a brilliant inventor and scientist, and is well-known for creating advanced gadgets. He even helped build fellow Autobots like the Dinobots, and now he is back for a new mission with Hasbro's Studio Series. Wheeljack's role in The Transformers: The Movie is brief, but impactful, as he joins the fight against the Decepticons and fights alongside his friends to defend their stronghold.

Sadly, Wheeljack is shown among the fallen Autobots after the battle, implying that he was fatally wounded in the attack, which does help showcase the film's darker tone. Hasbro now apologizes with a new Deluxe Class figure that comes in at 5" tall. Wheeljack will be able to convert into his car mode in just 18 steps, and he will come with two blasters. One of which can be attached in both modes, allowing him to take down Deceptions no matter the situation. Pre-orders for the Studios Series Transformers Wheeljack are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 and have a July 2026 release date.

The Transformers: The Movie Deluxe Class Wheeljack

"Experience the epic action of THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE with the Deluxe Class Studio Series Wheeljack figure. The 5-inch figure converts from robot action figure to car mode in 18 steps. With movie-inspired details, intricate poseability, and an attachable blaster accessory, this TRANSFORMERS Wheeljack action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more TRANSFORMERS collectible toys (each sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Transformers Studio Series Wheeljack figure from The Transformers: The Movie is 5 inches (12.5 cm) in robot mode and features movie-inspired deco and details.

The Transformers action figure converts from robot to car mode in 18 steps.

Figure comes with blaster accessory that attaches in both modes.

Scientist and inventor Wheeljack valiantly fights the Decepticons at the Battle of Autobot City.

