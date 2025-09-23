Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

LEGO Spider-Man vs. Oscorp – The Green Goblin Finally Arrives

Swing into action with Spider-Man and LEGO as they take on a new build as we construct the infamous Oscorp Building

Article Summary Discover the new LEGO Spider-Man vs. Oscorp set featuring the long-awaited Green Goblin minifigure

Explore the history of Green Goblin, Spider-Man’s arch-nemesis and his major impact on Marvel comics

Check out Oscorp’s detailed build, including tech-filled labs, secret rooms, and Goblin’s upgraded armor

See how this LEGO set connects with Peter Parker's Apartment to expand your Spider-Man collection

The Green Goblin is the terrifying alter ego of Norman Osborn and stands as one of Spider-Man's most infamous and wicked foes. First appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man #14 (1964), the Green Goblin was originally shrouded in mystery. This masked menace uses high-tech weapons like pumpkin bombs, razor bats, and a goblin glider to commit crimes around New York. It would soon be revealed that the Green Goblin is none other than Norman Osborn, the father of Peter Parker's best friend, Harry Osborn. The Green Goblin persona represented the total collapse of Norman's humanity, amplified by the effects of the Goblin Formula, and turning into an unpredictable force of chaos, which LEGO has modified for their newest Spider-Man vs. Oscorp set.

The Green Goblin is responsible for one of the most harrowing moments in comic history: the death of Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man #121 (1973). This was an event that forever defined Spider-Man's character and solidified the Green Goblin as one of his deadliest foes. The Green Goblin has gone through plenty of changes over the years, from the mantle passing on to his son, Harry, back to Norman during The Clone Saga, and even taking control of S.H.I.E.L.D. after Secret Invasion. As for this version of Green Goblin, LEGO seems to be taking a page out of the new Marvel Comics Ultimate Universe (Earth-6160) world with a more armored and tech suit design. Unlike the standard costume, this one adds more tech to the Goblin's design, something that has not appeared in the Marvel 616 universe.

This Green Goblin has taken control of Oscorp by means of technology override, making him a little more tech-savvy and modernized than the previous release. The last two floors of Oscorp consist of the Goblins' lab with a new Goblin Glider and some flaming Pumpkin Bombs. Norman's lab is on the top floor, which is pretty small, but there is a secret room that holds his new Goblin Armor, which can be accessed by turning on the satellite. Last but not least, we get to build our LEGO Spider-Man minifigure that is ready to knock some sense into Norman with some assistance from his amazing friends. This new Spider-Man vs. Oscorp set is not as impressive as the Daily Bugle, but it delivers some impressive returning and long-awaited minifigures that fans will not want to miss. The modular design is pretty nice, and it will pair perfectly with LEGO's new Peter Parker Apartment set to really expand this design. Collectors can find out all the fun of this set right from LEGO now and stay tuned for more LEGO Spider-Man builds right here on Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!