LEGO Spider-Man vs. Oscorp – The Man Behind the Mask
Swing into action with Spider-Man and LEGO as they take on a new build as we construct the infamous Oscorp Building
Article Summary
- Discover LEGO’s Spider-Man vs. Oscorp set, featuring the infamous Green Goblin and new Spider-Man minifigures.
- Explore how Oscorp’s dark science shapes Spider-Man’s story, from genetics experiments to supervillain creation.
- Delve into Norman Osborn’s complex history, his role as Green Goblin, and relationship with Peter Parker.
- Find out what makes this LEGO Oscorp set unique, with Easter eggs, mini-builds, and exclusive collectibles.
Oscorp is a fictional multinational corporation in the Marvel Universe, primarily featured in Spider-Man comics. Founded and led by Norman Osborn, Oscorp is known for its cutting-edge genetics, robotics, and military technology advancements. Publicly, the company operates as a respected tech company, but behind the scenes, it is often involved in unethical experiments and illegal dealings. LEGO has brought Oscorp to life with a new modular set featuring a new Green Goblin and a variety of webslinging heroes. We have already broken ground for Oscorp with Spider-Woman, but the fun continues.
Norman Osborn is one of Marvel Comics' most iconic and complex characters in Spider-Man's world. First appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man #37 (1966), created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Norman is a brilliant industrialist. On the surface, he's a wealthy, respected scientist and businessman, but beneath lies an ambitious and power-hungry man obsessed with control. As the father of Peter Parker's best friend, Harry Osborn, Norman is also a dark mirror to Peter's life, embodying the dangers of unchecked ego and scientific overreach. Norman's descent begins when he tests an unstable strength-enhancing serum on himself, turning him mad and into the Green Goblin. Recently, in Marvel Comics, his sins have been removed, and he is trying to turn over a new leaf, even taking on the responsibility of Spider-Man while he is off planet.
This version of Norman Osborn seems similar to the one featured in Marvel's Spider-Man video game, just showing that LEGO is inspired by all types of media. This is the only non-yellow-skinned Norman Osborn minifigure that LEGO has ever created, which is probably why this set has a $139.99 price tag. As for Oscorp, the research floors feature a wicked spider, Goblin serum specifications, and a sample of the Venom symbiote. It would be nice to see a bigger version of Oscorp from LEGO in the future, similar to the mighty Daily Bugle set, with more villains, twisted experiments, and much more. So far, this is a small set for the price, but it does feature some fun Easter Eggs, minifigures, and can easily help your LEGO City with some Green Goblin madness. Our Spider-Man vs. Oscorp coverage is nearing its end as we finish up the Goblin's lab and the arrival of Spider-Man!