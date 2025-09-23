Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

LEGO Spider-Man vs. Oscorp – The Man Behind the Mask

Swing into action with Spider-Man and LEGO as they take on a new build as we construct the infamous Oscorp Building

Article Summary Discover LEGO’s Spider-Man vs. Oscorp set, featuring the infamous Green Goblin and new Spider-Man minifigures.

Explore how Oscorp’s dark science shapes Spider-Man’s story, from genetics experiments to supervillain creation.

Delve into Norman Osborn’s complex history, his role as Green Goblin, and relationship with Peter Parker.

Find out what makes this LEGO Oscorp set unique, with Easter eggs, mini-builds, and exclusive collectibles.

Oscorp is a fictional multinational corporation in the Marvel Universe, primarily featured in Spider-Man comics. Founded and led by Norman Osborn, Oscorp is known for its cutting-edge genetics, robotics, and military technology advancements. Publicly, the company operates as a respected tech company, but behind the scenes, it is often involved in unethical experiments and illegal dealings. LEGO has brought Oscorp to life with a new modular set featuring a new Green Goblin and a variety of webslinging heroes. We have already broken ground for Oscorp with Spider-Woman, but the fun continues.

Norman Osborn is one of Marvel Comics' most iconic and complex characters in Spider-Man's world. First appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man #37 (1966), created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Norman is a brilliant industrialist. On the surface, he's a wealthy, respected scientist and businessman, but beneath lies an ambitious and power-hungry man obsessed with control. As the father of Peter Parker's best friend, Harry Osborn, Norman is also a dark mirror to Peter's life, embodying the dangers of unchecked ego and scientific overreach. Norman's descent begins when he tests an unstable strength-enhancing serum on himself, turning him mad and into the Green Goblin. Recently, in Marvel Comics, his sins have been removed, and he is trying to turn over a new leaf, even taking on the responsibility of Spider-Man while he is off planet.

This version of Norman Osborn seems similar to the one featured in Marvel's Spider-Man video game, just showing that LEGO is inspired by all types of media. This is the only non-yellow-skinned Norman Osborn minifigure that LEGO has ever created, which is probably why this set has a $139.99 price tag. As for Oscorp, the research floors feature a wicked spider, Goblin serum specifications, and a sample of the Venom symbiote. It would be nice to see a bigger version of Oscorp from LEGO in the future, similar to the mighty Daily Bugle set, with more villains, twisted experiments, and much more. So far, this is a small set for the price, but it does feature some fun Easter Eggs, minifigures, and can easily help your LEGO City with some Green Goblin madness. Our Spider-Man vs. Oscorp coverage is nearing its end as we finish up the Goblin's lab and the arrival of Spider-Man!

