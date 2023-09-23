Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, spider-man

Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Gets a New Unmasked Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like some new live-action Spider-Man figures

Peter #2 is back as Hasbro has unveiled a new set of Spider-Man: No Way Home figures. That is right, Tobey Maguire is back and, this time is getting a single release from Hasbro for the Marvel Legends line. Unlike the previous Hasbro Pulse Exclusive Three Peter Pack, this one will feature some brand new No Way Home card backs. On top of that, new and highly requested unmasked head sculpts are included. A new multiverse adventure awaits, and this is one Marvel Legends release that Spider-Man fans will not want to miss. Pre-orders are already starting to feel out, so be sure to get your in right here at $24.99. They are expected for later 2023 and early 2024 releases, and be on the lookout for the other Peters getting new unmasked debuts as well! Thwip!

The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Returns to Hasbro

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and other Spider-Man: No Way Home action figures! This collectible 6-inch-scale MCU action figure is detailed to look like Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man from Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure comes with 3 accessories."

Includes: Figure and 3 accessories.

MCU-INSPIRED FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN: This Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. Makes a great addition to any Marvel Legends action figures collection

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display this premium Marvel 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with movie-inspired design and deco in their collections

FILM-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 3 accessories, including alternate hands and an alternate head

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Features fully poseable head, arms, and legs to reimagine scenes inspired by Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends figures to build your own Multiverse of MCU action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

