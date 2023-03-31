Call of Duty Zombies Ray Gun 1:1 Scale Replica Revealed by Activision After pulling all nighters play Call of Duty Zombies, Activision is bringing the legendary Ray Gun to life as an incredible 1:1 scale replica

The Mystery Box awaits you as Activision has revealed the first ever replica from the hit video game world of Call of Duty. Original debuting in Call of Duty: World at War, after beating the game's main campign, they unlock a special zombies mode. This took the gaming world by storm and since then, the Call of Duty world has changed for the better, with some iconic and legendary zombie game modes releasing over the years. While the maps, zombies, and games change, there are a couple of constants, like the infamous Mystery Box and the arrival of the all-powerful Call of Duty Zombies Ray Gun. This beauty is now coming to life at the Call of Duty Shop as a 1:1 scale replica that has LED, Mystery Box mount, and measures 16" long. You will nerve run out of ammo with this bad boy, and it will easily be a must have collectible for any COD: Zombies fan. The Call of Duty Ray Gun Replica Statue is priced at $600, set for a June 2023 release, and can be found here.

Bring Home the Infamous Ray Gun from Call of Duty

"The Call of Duty Zombie Ray Gun is the most well known wonder weapon from the mystery box. Mystical technology fuels this weapon, helping fans blast through round by round of zombie extermination. Visiting the Pack-A-Punch machine only increased the fire power of this weapon, giving you more ammo & splash damage to guide your way through record breaking levels. Now is your chance to acquire the gun that's always been there for you… and will never run out of ammo."

"This is a pre-order product and is not available to ship until August 2023. Pre-orders received by 3/28 are expected to ship June 2023."

Scale 1:1

Length: 19.685 in. Width: 7.87 in. Height: 17.716 in.

Ray Gun Size: Length: 16.92 in. Height: 9.0 in.

13.227 lbs

Materials: PU, Resin

Built-in LED Lights in both Mystery Box & Ray Gun

Battery Operated

Battle-worn Surface Treatment

Unique Mount on top of the Mystery Box