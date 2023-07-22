Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Ahsoka, lego, star wars

LEGO Takes Off with Star Wars: Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle Set

Get ready to clear up some space on your shelves as LEGO has debuted some brand new sets like some new Star Wars

A new Star Wars series is on the horizon as fans are getting ready for Rebels Season 6, aka Ahsoka. The threat of Thrawn returning has arrived, and Ahsoka and the Rebels crew will make sure that does not happen. Fans can now build on the new Star Wars ship from Ahsoka with a brand new set from LEGO. Coming in at 601 pieces, this starship comes to life with rotating wings, opening cockpit, and landing gear. The set will include some brand-new LEGO Star Wars mini figures with Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Professor Huyang, and Marrok. New adventures await this crew, and it all starts here for $79.99 with a September 2023 release date. Pre-orders are already live right here, and stay tuned for more Ahsoka set on the horizon.

Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle Takes Flight with LEGO

"Kids can play out Star Wars: Ahsoka adventures at home with this superbly detailed LEGO® brick-built recreation of Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle (75362). This buildable starship model features an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit, landing gear that's easily retracted for flight mode, 2 stud shooters and 2 storage compartments for tools and weapons. A fantastic gift idea for kids aged 9 and up, this action-packed set also includes new-for-September 2023 Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Professor Huyang and Marrok LEGO minifigures, plus lightsabers, blasters and more to inspire creative play."

4 LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures – Ahsoka Tano with 2 lightsabers, Sabine Wren with 2 blasters, Professor Huyang with a wrench accessory element and Marrok with a double-bladed lightsaber

Made for creative play – This buildable LEGO® Star Wars™ starship toy features an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit, 2 stud shooters and 2 storage compartments for tools and weapons

Flight and landing modes – Fold in the landing gear to automatically adjust the wings for flight mode

Gift idea for kids aged 9 and up – Give this 601-piece buildable playset as a holiday gift, birthday present or special treat to Star Wars: Ahsoka fans

Build, play and display – This brick-built T-6 Jedi Shuttle model measures over 3.5 in. (10 cm) high, 10.5 in. (27 cm) long and 9 in. (24 cm) wide

