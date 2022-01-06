LEGO Unveils Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment Divination Class Set

LEGO is back with some magical fun from inside Hogwarts as they reveal another Hogwarts Moment Harry Potter set. These sets feature a brick-built playbook that opens up to reveal a classroom from inside the Hogwarts Castle. It looks like the class is in session for Divination Class with Professor Trelawney's returning once again to teach. The LEGO set features mini-figures for Professor Trelawney, Harry Potter, and Parvati Patil, along with a nice set of themed accessories. Discover your future with one of the crystal balls or teacups and capture other scenes straight out of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Priced at $29.99, the Hogwarts Moment: Divination Class is set to go up for pre-order here on February 1, 2022.

"The LEGO playbook's spellbinding cover unlocks to reveal a magical classroom full of adventures. There are 3 minifigures – Professor Trelawney, Harry Potter and Parvati Patil – plus lots of cool accessories. Some elements are built in, such as the storage cupboard, while others are detached, like the armchair, desk, chairs, crystal ball and teacups, which lift out to expand the play space. The set combines with others in the range and packs neatly into the closed playbook, so kids can carry it wherever they go and store it neatly until next time."

Pick up and play – LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Moment: Divination Class (76396) is a handy-sized, brick-built playbook that opens to reveal a Hogwarts classroom packed with play possibilities

Authentic details – Includes Harry Potter™, Parvati Patil and Professor Trelawney minifigures and cool accessories including an armchair, desk, student chairs, a crystal ball, teacups and a cupboard

Magical fun – Kids open the cover to enter Professor Trelawney's Divination lesson and use the magical supplies to look into the future with Harry and Parvati

Portable convenience – This magical Hogwarts™ Moment set measures over 5 in. (12 cm) high, 3.5 in. (9 cm) wide and 1.5 in. (4 cm) deep: the perfect size to carry, play with and store neatly on a shelf