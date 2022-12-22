LEGO Unveils Metkayina Reef Home Set from Avatar: The Way of Water

After 13 years, it is time to dive back into the world of Pandora as Avatar: The Way of Water has arrived. The long-awaited film explores the world of Pandora even further, as well as some of the mysterious waters on the planet. LEGO is back with even more Avatar sets as new The Way of Water adventures await. Coming in at 528 pieces, the Metkayina clan home comes to life in brick form with four minifigures. The set features Neytiri, Kiri, Ronal, and Tonowari and showcases a multi-level set as the houses sit upon the colorful coral reefs. The set comes in at 7.5" high, 16" wide, and 9.5" deep, but it comes with a mighty $79.99 price tag. These new Avatar sets are packed with color, detail, and new tall mini-figures, and it is set to release in January 2023. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but all the new Na'vi adventures await collectors right here.

Relax with LEGO's New Avatar Metkayina Reef Home Set

"This 9+ LEGO® Avatar Metkayina Reef Home (75578) toy playset will capture the imagination of any Avatar enthusiast. The set depicts a Metkayina clan dwelling, nestled into the alien mangrove-like trees of Pandora above colorful coral reefs. Kids and movie fans can relive favorite moments from Avatar: The Way of Water, create dynamic scenes or play out stories with the Neytiri, Kiri, Ronal and Tonowari minifigures."

"LEGO Avatar sets come with iconic vehicles, machines, creatures and characters in inspiring alien nature-themed settings. Perfect for imaginative play, the sets make a striking centerpiece for any room. Collect and combine LEGO Avatar sets to extend the play possibilities or build your own version of Pandora."

Pandora playset for Avatar fans – Kids and moviegoers can relive favorite movie moments or create their own adventures with this LEGO® Avatar Metkayina Reef Home (75578) toy building set

What's in the box? – Includes a Metkayina village home with details from the Avatar: The Way of Water movie, plus a canoe, Pandoran reef setting and Neytiri, Kiri, Ronal and Tonowari minifigures

Designed for play and display – This LEGO® Avatar Metkayina Reef Home set comes with lots of details and accessories for imaginative play and display

A fun gift idea for ages 9+ – This LEGO® Avatar set can be given as a birthday, holiday or any-other-day gift for kids and fans of the 2nd Avatar movie

Dimensions – The main hut measures over 7.5 in. (19 cm) high, 16 in. (41 cm) wide and 9.5 in. (25 cm) deep