LEGO Unveils New Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario Set

Step into the world of Super Mario Bros. once again as LEGO has revealed some brand new interactive adventure starter sets

It has been quite some time since we have seen new starter sets for LEGO's Super Mario Bros. Collection. Fans can now dive into a truly unique LEGO experience as a new Mario Interactive Super Mario Bros. set has been unveiled. The set includes the impressive electronic Mario minifigure with an LCD screen and speaker, enabling him to display a range of expressions and sounds through play. Coming in at 218 pieces, players can navigate Mario through a series of obstacles and challenges, collecting coins and power-ups along the way.

This Nintendo set features classic enemies like Bowser Jr. and the infamous Goomba, as well as a legendary ally with Yoshi. Create your very own Super Mario Bros. level, gather digital coins through the course, and combine this set with some of LEGO's DLC sets for even more play. The Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario is a great way to jump right into this impressive LEGO series for $49.99 with an August 2024 release.

New Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario Set Revealed

"Give kids hours of adventures with interactive LEGO® Mario™, including a battle for Bowser Jr.'s Clown Car vehicle, with this LEGO® Super Mario™ toy playset (71439). An exciting Nintendo® gift for boys, girls and gamers aged 6 and up, the set features an interactive LEGO Mario figure, plus Bowser Jr., a Goomba and Yoshi toy figures, plus 3 environment builds. Travel from the Start Pipe to the Goal Pole, triggering digital reactions from LEGO Mario and collecting coins along the way."

"Greet Yoshi, defeat the Goomba, stomp on the ? Block, topple Bowser Jr. and then ride away in his Junior Clown Car. Find building instructions in the box or on the LEGO Super Mario app, which also offers imaginative ideas for ways to build and play and is a safe platform for children to share their creations."

