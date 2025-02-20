Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Pre-Orders Arrive for NECA's Mirage Comics TMNT Leatherhead Figure

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leatherhead (Mirage Comics) finally gets a general pre-order release from NECA

Article Summary NECA releases pre-orders for Mirage Comics-inspired TMNT Leatherhead figure, first sold at Target and NECA Store.

Leatherhead, a misunderstood anti-hero, debuted in Eastman and Laird's original TMNT comic series.

This 7" cel-shaded Leatherhead figure includes swappable hands, secondary head, and Kevin Eastman artwork.

Priced at $54.99, Leatherhead includes intricate details and is fully articulated for collectors' delight.

NECA has finally put up new TMNT pre-orders that were first to market at Target and NECA Store. One of which is the continuation of their incredible Mirage Comcis-inspired wave, bringing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles back to their original and darker comic book roots. Collectors will be entering the sewer for their next release as one of the largest figures in NECA's TMNT Mirage Comics collection has arrived. In the original Eastman and Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book run, Leatherhead is a tragic and complex character. Originally an ordinary alligator, he would go on to mutate after being exposed to mutagen and gaining enhanced intelligence and immense strength. Unlike later versions, Mirage's Leatherhead is more of a misunderstood anti-hero rather than a villain.

This gator would even sometimes find himself teaming up with the Turtles to take down the Foot Clan, but also succumbing to his more violent instincts. Leatherhead is now back and ready to slay with an impressive figure with cel-shading deco and a standing 7" tall. He will come with swappable hands, a secondary head, along with window packaging featuring original artwork by Kevin Eastman. LEatherhead is priced at $54.99, he is set for a May 2025 release, and pre-orders are live at most online retailers.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leatherhead (Mirage Comics)

"Introducing one of the largest figures in NECA's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mirage Comics collection! With amazing, sculpted details and deco, this deluxe Leatherhead action figure is sure to be a standout addition to your TMNT collection. Standing in 7-inch scale, Leatherhead features two different heads with hinged jaws, an articulated tail, and interchangeable hands! Comes in collector-friendly packaging with original artwork by Kevin Eastman."

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Packaging features original artwork by Kevin Eastman

Box Contents

Leatherhead figure

Alternate head

Alternate hands

