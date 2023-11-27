Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, Marvel Legends, Secret Wars

The Secret Wars Awaits with Marvel Legends Doctor Doom & Photon

Step into the Marvel Universe as we showcase some of the more recent Legends releases from Hasbro like the 2-Pack from Battleworld

Marvel Legends celebrates 60 Years of The Avengers this year with some impressive action figure sets. Plenty of Avengers lore was brought to life from first appearances, iconic battles, legendary stories, and heroic characters. These figures have been out for a while, but it is time to dive deeper into these sets and the history surrounding them. Up first is a return to the 80s with Marvel Comics Secret Wars, a massive Marvel crossover event from 1984 to 1985. Written by Jim Shooter and illustrated by Mike Zeck, this story brought some of Marvel's iconic heroes together for one big story to battle an assortment of iconic villains. From the X-Men and Spider-Man to the Fantastic Four and Captain America, and many more arrived on this "Battleworld" by the will of the Beyonder.

Secret Wars was a Marvel fans dream come true, bringing some unique crossover across the Marvel Universe against heroes and villains. Hasbro was sure to bring Secret Wars to life with one of their 60th-anniversary set, including some uncommon releases with Doom and Photon. Monica Rambeau, known as Photon, was one of the superheroes transported to Battleworld. During the 80s, Monica was a member of The Avengers, and she had the ability to transform her body into any form of energy within the electromagnetic spectrum. Her involvement in Secret Wars raised her popularity, and this story helped her gain her footing to be a wider part of the Marvel Universe. The MCU even got their Monica during WandaVision and then again as Photon in The Marvels, which is in theaters now. It is not often we see her in the Marvel Legends line, let alone get two different figures in the same year!

Battleworld Demands a New God with Doctor Doom

On the other hand, Doctor Doom is one of Marvel's most iconic Fantastic Four villains, and he played a central role in Secret Wars. While the other villains took on their heroic enemies, Doom looked at the bigger picture. He hoped to exploit Battleworld and the powers of the Beyonder for his own gain. Of course, nothing can stop Doctor Doom, and he succeeds in acquiring god-like powers. It is then up to all the heroes to band together to take on this god-like supervillain. The once-king of Latveria does not get a lot of figures, with the last release being a Retro Fantastic Four figure and, before that, God-Doom from the (2015) Secret Wars event. Hasbro even gave Beyonder Doom an unmasked head, capturing a pivotal moment from the comic event, and to this day, we rarely see his face in the comics.

Photon and Doctor Doom are just two elements of what Secret Wars brought to the table during this first-of-its-kind crossover event. However, we have seen most of the other characters from Battleworld in the Marvel Legends line already, so it was amazing to see a shift for this release. The 60th anniversary of Earth's Mightiest Heroes is more than just the big six, and it is incredible to see Doom and Photon get some brand new figures. From the comic book accuracy of Photon's suit, wings, and all to a cloakless and maskless Doctor Doom, this is a set that Secret Wars fans will not want to miss. Marvel collectors can still find this set right here, and stay tuned for more Marvel Legends showcases.

