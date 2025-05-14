Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

LEGO Unveils New Harry Potter Privet Drive: Aunt Marge's Visit Set

It is a brick built world out there as LEGO has unveiled a new and impressive selection of sets like more Harry Potter sets

The set includes 639 pieces, detailed interiors, and features the famous inflated Aunt Marge scene

Five minifigures are included: Harry Potter, Vernon, Petunia, Dudley, and Aunt Marge, plus Ripper the dog

Build Privet Drive and relive key moments from Harry Potter when the set launches in June 2025 for $89.99

Privet Drive is the tidy suburban street that is featured in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and the unlikely starting point for one of the greatest magical adventures ever. Number Four is home to the Dursleys, where Harry is sadly raised after the death of his parents. A lot of moments happen here through the Harry Potter Saga, and LEGO is now bringing one of them to life with their latest set. One of the more memorable moments on Privet Drive is with Aunt Marge's visit from The Prisoner of Azkaban. Marge pushes things too far with her insults, resulting in Harry's magic exploding uncontrollably and inflating her like a balloon.

Now, wizards and witches can capture this hilarious moment in glorious brick detail with this 639-piece set. Build Privet Drive and explore the Dursley family home with a kitchen, bedrooms, living areas, and so much more. Five LEGO Harry Potter minifigures are included with the Dursleys, including Vernon, Petunia, Dudley, and Marge Dursley, along with Harry Potter and Ripper the Dog. Relive these moments from The Prisoner of Azkaban for $89.9,9 with collectors being able to build this set in June 2025.

LEGO Harry Potter – Privet Drive: Aunt Marge's Visit

"Relive Aunt Marge's visit to 4 Privet Drive in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ with this LEGO® Harry Potter™ collectible playset (76451). The buildable house is a detailed recreation of the Dursley family home with its conservatory, and it opens out for easy access to the interior. There's a removable table in the kitchen/dining area, a secret door on the back of the house to Harry's old bedroom in the cupboard under the stairs, removable bars on Harry's upstairs bedroom window to play out his escape."

"This fantasy adventure set includes 5 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures and a Ripper the dog figure. It also features an inflated Aunt Marge figure to recreate the hilarious scene where Harry casts a spell to blow her up like a balloon, plus a side-build with the 'Privet Drive' sign and lamppost."

