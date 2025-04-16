Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Unveils New Star Wars: Rebels Set with Buildable Chopper

The force is strong with LEGO as they return to a galaxy far, far away as they debut with brand new selection of Star Wars sets

Article Summary LEGO releases new Star Wars: Rebels set featuring Chopper, the iconic astromech droid.

Set includes 1,039 pieces to build an 8.5" tall Chopper with movable parts and realistic details.

Pre-orders open for $99.99, with release scheduled for May 1, 2025.

Chopper set inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka, perfect for collectors and fans aged 10+.

Star Wars: Rebels fans rejoice; LEGO is back with a new set that will surely give fans their fix. The chaotic Ghost crew member, Chopper (C1-10P), is back as the legendary astromech droid is getting a brand new set. Chopper is a grumpy, loud, and almost psychopathic droid that helps fight the Empire in the years before Star Wars: A New Hope. After the Battle of Ryloth, Chopper, who was rescued by Hera Syndulla from the wreckage of a Y-Wing, became life-long friends. C1-10P is now coming to LEGO with an impressive set that comes in at 1,039 pieces and will stand 8.5" tall when fully built.

Inspired by his live-action depiction in Star Wars: Ahsoka, Chopper will feature a movable head, posable and removable arms, and a retractable third wheel. LEGO has also included a standard LEGO Star Wars Chopper mini-figure that can be displayed with the included plaque. This iconic Rebels Astromech Droid is set to release on May 1, 2025, and pre-orders are already live for a $99.99 price tag.

LEGO Star Wars – Chopper (C1-10P)™ Astromech Droid

"Create a playful display featuring lovable astromech droid Chopper (C1-10P) with this LEGO® Star Wars™ buildable toy model kit (75416) for kids. A cute birthday present or holiday gift for boys, girls and any fans aged 10 plus, this buildable figure of Chopper, as seen in Star Wars: Ahsoka™, has lots of realistic details. Move the lever on his back to remotely activate his iconic head movements, pose his arms and legs, fold out a tool from his chest, and more."

"Chopper's arms and his center wheel are detachable so he can be displayed as if his arms and wheel have been retracted into his body. This collectible LEGO Star Wars build-and-display set is complemented by a standard-size Chopper LEGO droid figure, which can be placed on the stand next to the Chopper information plaque to complete an eye-catching centerpiece."

