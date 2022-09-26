LEGO Unveils New Winter Village Collection Holiday Main Street Set

LEGO is back and ready for the festivities of the holidays already as they debut their new set for their Winter Village Collection. Introducing Holiday Main Street, a 1,514 piece set that brings shopping, musical cheer, and fun to life. The set features a new addition to your growing Christmas village allowing master builders to create a toy store and a music store. Each building features a storefront as well as cozy apartments above them, with plenty of Christmas cheer to go around. LEGO also has included a buildable streetcar in this set to allow the 6 mini figures, to get a ride around Holiday Main Street. Forget buying a Christmas Village for your holiday decorations this year, you can now build one with LEGO, and nothing is more magical than winter brick building fun. The Winter Village Collection: Holiday Main Street set is priced at $99.99 and is set to release October 7, 2022 right here.

"Packed with yuletide cheer, the LEGO® Holiday Main Street (10308) set is the latest addition to the popular LEGO Winter Village Collection. Build a sweet Christmas village display complete with a toy store, music store and shoppers, plus the store owners and their cozy apartments. Then build the streetcar, ready to take the shoppers home after a fun outing. What better way to travel than on a festive streetcar? Enjoy building all the details of the vehicle, including seats for 4 minifigures. You can even motorize the model by adding LEGO Powered Up and your own track and lights (all sold separately)."

"Explore all the details of the toy store and music store. There are gifts in each, plus a detailed apartment above each one where the store owner can rest after a busy day. Extra details include the streetcar stop, plus a child who is mailing a letter to Santa. 4 building booklets are included so the family can enjoy building together."

A festive tradition – Enjoy quality time crafting all the details of this Holiday Main Street (10308) buildable model with a toy store, music store, shoppers, store owners and their cozy apartments

Hop on the streetcar – Assemble all the details of the streetcar, ready to transport the minifigures. It's decorated for Christmas and includes 4 seats for passengers

Let's go shopping – Head to the Santa's Toys and Games toy store and H. Jollie's music store to find toys and musical instruments, all waiting to make someone's Christmas dreams come true

Time to relax – When the working day is over, the store owners can relax in their apartments. Discover cozy details with a tree, presents and bed in the toy store, and a dining area in the music store

6 minifigures – Bring the LEGO® Christmas village display to life with the set's ensemble of minifigures. There are 2 shoppers, a child mailing a letter to Santa, 2 store owners and a streetcar driver

Powered Up compatible – Motorize the model by adding LEGO® Powered Up and the option to add your own track and lights (all sold separately)

Dimensions – The streetcar measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 6.5 in. (17 cm) long and 2.5 in. (7 cm) wide