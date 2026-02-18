Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

LEGO Unveils Star Wars New Republic X-Wing Starfighter Set

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Article Summary LEGO reveals a New Republic X-Wing Starfighter set inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

This 558-piece set features blue and white New Republic colors, plus authentic cockpit and wing action.

Includes three LEGO minifigures: Colonel Ward, Carson Teva, and a New Republic Astromech droid.

New Republic X-Wing is available for pre-order now at $69.99, with a release set for April 1, 2026.

A new era of Star Wars is upon us as The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to arrive in theaters this summer. The film will continue the adventure of the Disney+ series, as they explore the time after the events of Return of the Jedi. To celebrate, LEGO has unveiled new sets, including the arrival of the New Republic with a new X-Wing Starfighter set. Coming in at 558 pieces, this X-Wing Straighter is inspired by the New Republic's version of the iconic X‑Wing fighter seen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

When fully built, the Star Wars set will measure 12" long, 11" wide, and 3" tall, with three LEGO minifigures being included: Colonel Ward, Carson Teva, and a New Republic Astromech. Just like previous X-Wing sets, this New Republic model will have a working cockpit, a landing gear, stud shooters, and adjustable wings. Star Wars fans will be able to start building up their new LEGO New Republic collection right here, as pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store. This new X-Wing is priced at $69.99, with an April 1, 2026, release date.

"Reimagine an iconic starship for a new era with the LEGO® Star Wars™ New Republic X-Wing Starfighter (75460) model building toy for kids. Capture the X-wing's classic design and striking blue and white colors of the New Republic, as seen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu™. Stow equipment in the rear compartment and check the engines to prepare for battle."

"Pilot the starfighter with either the Colonel Ward or Carson Teva LEGO minifigure and place the New Republic Astromech LEGO droid figure behind the cockpit. Retract the landing gear, push the button to flip the wings into attack mode and activate the 4 stud shooters. This buildable X-wing toy can be displayed as a cool room decoration between playtime missions. Set contains 558 pieces."

