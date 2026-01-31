Posted in: LEGO | Tagged: lego, winnie the pooh

LEGO Debuts New Winnie the Pooh: Piglet's Birthday Fun Set

Adventure awaits as new LEGO sets are on the way including a return to the 100 Acre Woods with Piglet and Winnie the Pooh

Article Summary Celebrate Piglet’s birthday with LEGO’s new 544-piece set honoring 100 years of Winnie the Pooh magic.

Features a 6.5-inch posable Piglet figure plus a buildable birthday cake that opens to reveal hidden scenes.

Set includes a Piglet minifigure, moveable parts, a Hunny Pot, and fun accessories for creative play.

Perfect for display or imaginative play, and pairs with upcoming Winnie the Pooh anniversary LEGO releases.

It is time for a birthday party in the Hundred Acre Wood as LEGO debuts its next Disney set. Prepare to celebrate Piglet's Birthday with this fun new product that honors 100 years of Winnie the Pooh. Coming in at 544 pieces, this set features two buildable parts, starting with a brick-built, posable Piglet figure. Standing at 6.5" tall, Piglet comes right out of the Hundred Acre Woods with a fun and colorful set that will have a movable head, ears, arms, and feet. The birthday fun does not end there, though, as LEGO was sure to also include a buildable birthday cake featuring a candle.

Winnie the Pooh fans can even open up the cake to reveal two detailed interior scenes inspired by the Hundred Acre Woods and Pooh's home. A LEGO Piglet minifigure is also included, along with a Hunny Pot accessory, and comes with some other buildable items for the larger one. This set will also pair well with the upcoming Winnie the Pooh anniversary LEGO set, which will be released alongside Piglet's Birthday Fun and is already up for pre-order at $39.99 with a March 1, 2026, release.

LEGO Winnie the Pooh – LEGO Piglet's Birthday Fun

"Join Piglet's Birthday Fun (43305) and celebrate Winnie the Pooh's 100th birthday with this LEGO® ǀ Disney play or display building playset. The detailed buildable model set, for kids and movie fans ages 9 years old and up, encourages open-ended storytelling play and makes a cool home decoration display. It includes a brick-built, posable Piglet character, with a movable head, ears, arms and feet, and a brick-built toy birthday cake."

"The cake opens to reveal Winnie the Pooh's house on one side,the Hundred Acre Wood on the other and holds a LEGO ǀ Disney Piglet minifigure. This collectible Winnie the Pooh gift-giving idea is a great choice for any girl or boy's birthday or holiday. Kids can add this building kit to their LEGO current collection or start a new one around the iconic, adorable Piglet. Set contains 544 pieces.

