Legolas Takes His Shot with New Lord of the Rings Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studio is back with a beautiful assortment of new statues from around the multiverse including a new Lord of the Rings Diorama

Article Summary Iron Studios debuts a Legolas vs Cave Troll statue from The Lord of the Rings.

The 1/10 scale diorama stands 28.3" tall, capturing a scene from The Fellowship of the Ring.

Detailed craftsmanship includes skeletons at base and textured troll and Legolas figures.

Available for pre-order at $849.99, with a scheduled release in Q3 2024.

Prepare to be transported to the enchanting realms of Middle-Earth as Iron Studios unveils a breathtaking addition to the Lord of the Rings collection. The 1/10 Art Scale Statues collection is gaining a new release with the legendary elf archer Legolas as he takes on the formidable Cave Troll. Coming right off the screen of The Lord of the Rings and the Fellowship of the Ring, this masterfully crafted diorama comes in at a mighty 28.3" tall. The statue showcases the elven agility of Legolas as he faces off against the towering menace of the Cave Troll and prepares to end the fight once and for all. Iron Studios put a lot of detail into this beast, from the skeletons at the base, the texture of the troll, and even the accuracy of Legolas himself. Lord of the Rings fans will be pleased to get this diorama in their collection, and it does come with a hefty price tag of $849.99. Pre-orders for the Legolas vs Cave Troll statue are already live with a Q3 2024 release date.

Legolas Vs. Cave Troll Deluxe – Lord of the Rings

"In a marble mausoleum, in the caves of Moria, where the Tomb of Balin (A wise Dwarf lord that fought to re-establish the presence of Dwarfs in the depths but was killed by Orcs together with his companions) is located, a group of brave warriors fight again a legion of grotesque creatures to the sound of drums. Amidst the attack of an Orc horde, a huge humanoid creature with outrageous appearance, half simian, with scaly reptilian skin, raises their long arms in vain, trying to reach the relentless and fearless elf on his back."

"Hurt by blades and hit by arrows in vital spots, the giant monster unleashes a primal roar when the master archer prepares the coup de grâce in the back of his head. Replicating a memorable action scene that highlights the combat skills of the elf member of the Fellowship of the Ring, Iron Studios brings the statue "Legolas Vs Cave Troll Deluxe – Lord of the Rings – Art Scale 1/10", a statue compatible with the Battle of Moria diorama, inspired by the scene from the first movie The Fellowship of the Ring, the diorama bring statues from all the characters of the Fellowship of the Ring by Iron Studios, but it also perfectly works on its own."

