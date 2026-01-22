Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Leonardo TMNT: Black, White & Green Figure Revealed by McFarlane

Return to the sewers once more as McFarlane Toys debuts new Red Platinum Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Black, White & Green figures

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Black, White & Green is a special anthology comic series published by IDW Publishing. It strips down the color and captures the Turtles in a bold, stripped-down visual style that is very reminiscent of their original independent comics roots. McFarlane Toys is now bringing these styles to life with their new TMNT Black, White & Green Red Platinum Edition Page Punchers figures. Leonardo is kicking this off with an impressive start, featuring the turtle leader in a new, striking gray-and-green deco. This 5″ scale ultra-poseable figure faithfully reflects Leonardo's character from IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with the same accessories as the previous colored release.

Leo is now in a new limited-edition Black, White & Green paint deco and will come with his signature two katanas with a holder. Other accessories will include a secondary angry head portrait, two alternate hands and feet, and an exclusive Page Puncher Edition comic book re-print from IDW Publishing. The reprinted copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Black, White & Green #1 is a nice touch and ties the figure directly to its source material. Fans can find Leonardo at Walmart and GameStop for $27.99, and it can be purchased right now.

Leonardo – (TMNT Black, White & Green) Red Platinum Edition

"It's the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles like you've never seen them before! This special series gathers up some of comics' most eclectic and exciting talent to bring their takes on TMNT to the page, taking the characters back to their origins in black-and-white independent comics… but with a touch of green!"

Product Features:

Featured in limited edition Black, White and Green paint deco

5″ scale ultra poseable action figure is based on IDW Publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artwork

Accessories include 2 katana, katana holder, swappable head portrait and 2 alternate hands and feet

Also includes an exclusive "Page Puncher Edition" comic book re-print from IDW Publishing

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turles PAGE PUNCHERS themed blister card packaging

