Apex: Legends Lifeline Heals Up Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company continues to expand its Apex: Legends Nendoroid figures as Lifeline join step fight. This marks the second figure from Apex: Legends to get the figure treatment with Wraith already on the battlefield. Lifeline is ready to help her friends and is packed with the perfect amount of goodies to please any fan. This medic will come equipped with her rusty D.O.C. Heal Drone that can showcase Lifeline's shield ability. Her Shock Sticks will also come into play, as well as an Alternator SMG and syringe to allow fans to capture her Ajay's Lullaby finisher. She is loaded with the right amount of accessories to easily secure success in this battle-royale.

This Apex: Legends figure is packed with adorable detail and the right amount of accessories to capture the perfect aspects of Lifeline. Getting her displayed with Wraith will only enhance the figure and will be a must for any fan. Gamers can add the Apex: Legends Lifeline Nendoroid to their collection for $58.99. She is set to release in July 2021, and pre-orders are live and can be found here. Pre-orders for her will stay open until January 6, 2021, so make sure you ask for her this holiday season.

"Small up yuhself. Ajay Che's comin' through." From the popular battle royale game "Apex Legends™" comes a Nendoroid of the Combat Medic Lifeline! She comes complete with her D.O.C. Heal Drone and its shield so you can pose Lifeline using her abilities from the game. A support arm to display the Heal Drone beside Lifeline is also included, along with Lifeline's Shock Sticks, an Alternator SMG and the syringe from her finisher "Ajay's Lullaby". Be sure to add her to your collection!"

Set Contents:

Back and Front Hair Parts

Face Plate (x1)

Body

Right Arm Parts (x2)

Right Hand Parts (x4)

Left Arm Parts (x2)

Left Hand Parts (x3)

Right Leg Parts (x2)

Left Leg Parts (x2)

Shock Sticks (x2)

Alternator SMG (x1)

D.O.C. Heal Drone (x1)

Interchangeable Parts for D.O.C. Heal Drone (x2)

Thruster Effect Parts for D.O.C. Heal Drone (x4)

Shield (x1)

Syringe (x1)