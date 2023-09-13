Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, voltron

Lightning Strikes with New Voltron Defender of the Galaxy from Super7

Prepare for the arrival of Voltron Defender of the Galaxy as the beacon of hope is back with a new ULTIMATES figure from Super7

Voltron is back as Super7 has unveiled a new ULTIMATES! figure is on the way with a new design. This cosmic hero debuted back in the 1980s during the hit animated television series Voltron: Defender of the Universe. Our gigantic hero is created by five lion-shaped vehicles that can combine together, forming this space defender. Super7 has now captured the Defender of the Universe with a new Lightning Glow translucent design. This Made to Order figure showcased Voltron right from the show as he forms his Blazing Sword and its animated effect of lightning. The entire figure is made up of a glow-in-the-dark material, making it really light up your collection and the cosmos. Pre-orders of this special release are live right here from Super7 for $65, and he features a sword, shield, and swappable hands. Pre-orders will stay open for 30 days, and then Voltron will vanish, so get your orders in today with his getting a May 2024 release. If you need more Voltorn variants, then be sure to check out the Defender of the Universe Ultimates! Voltron (Galaxy Black) right here.

Voltron Defender of the Galaxy ULTIMATES! (Lightning Glow)

"Voltron is a beacon of hope in a galaxy tormented by the Drule Empire, and the mighty robot never shines brighter than when revealing its mighty Blazing Sword! This highly articulated 7" scale Voltron ULTIMATES! Lightning Glow is inspired by the moment that Voltron forms the Blazing Sword and is illuminated by a burst of lightning."

"Constructed from glow-in-the-dark material, featuring intricate sculpting, premium paint detail, and interchangeable "hand" Lion heads, as well as glow-in-the-dark shield and Blazing Sword accessories. Let this made-to-order, glow-in-the-dark Voltron ULTIMATES! Lightning Glow illuminates your collection day and night!"

4x hands 2x Open Lion hands 2x Closed Lion hands

1x Blazing Sword

1x Shield

