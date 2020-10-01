Playmates Announces New Interactive Stitch from Disney's Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch fans are in for an amazing treat, and Playmates announces a new Disney collectible. The lovable 626 is back and getting a new exclusive interactive figure that is just packed with features. Stitch will stand roughly 6.5" tall and will have magic motion features with over 40 phrases and sounds. The Lilo & Stitch figure will also have Stitch's authentic voice to make sure Disney fans get something as real as possible. Besides the voice and sound effects, Stitch will have moveable parts with his eyes, head, and ears. Fans of the classic animated film will have a blast with animatronic Stitch, whether you're a fan, new or old.

This is an entertaining and unique toy for any Disney or Lilo & Stitch fan. Playmates really took their time with this figure, and it will show when you get him in hand. It is pretty amazing that they were able to pack 40 phrases into this little guy and have Stitch's authentic voice. The Lilo & Stitch Interactive Stitch Figure from Playmates Will be available exclusively at Walgreen's this October. He will be released in limited qualities and is set for a price of $19.99. It is unclear if there will be an online drop, but if so, fans will be able to find that located here. Bring home the lovable Stitch to your Ohana this Fall.

"Playmates Toys invites Disney "Lilo and Stitch" fans to share their Aloha spirit this fall by bringing home the new Stitch Interactive Figure, the first animatronic Disney collectible of its kind. Available exclusively at Walgreens beginning this month, this 6.5-inch Magic Motion Figure features over 40 phrases and sounds in Stitch's authentic voice, as well as articulated eyes, ears, mouth and head. Sensors on the head and belly activate sounds and other effects – Stitch's head, ears and move, and his eyes open and close. An interactive tilt sensor lets Stitch know it's time to play."

"A fan favorite, Stitch is featured in four "Lilo & Stitch" animated films and the popular "Lilo & Stitch: The Series" animated show, all now streaming on Disney+. "We've incorporated many of Stitch's iconic phrases into an animatronic figure to create a super cool, interactive experience," said Pat Linden, vice president of marketing and product development, Playmates Toys. "Stitch fans – children and Millennials alike – will find this unique figure to be the perfect addition to their ohana." Designed for children 4+ and Stitch fans of all ages, the Stitch Interactive Figure is available in stores only, in limited quantities, at Walgreens locations nationwide for $19.99."